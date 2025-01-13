Real Madrid could make a new bid for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, with a report in Spain claiming why Los Blancos are so keen on securing a deal as a matter of urgency amid interest from another major European powerhouse.

Madrid have been heavily linked with Alexander-Arnold. With the right-back out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, the Spanish giants believe that they are in a strong position to secure his services on a free transfer in the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old has yet to make a decision on his future, with Liverpool keen on tying him down to a new deal.

Los Blancos already made a bid for Alexander-Arnold on New Year’s Eve, which Liverpool promptly rejected. With Arne Slot’s side aiming to win the Premier League and on fire in the Champions League this season, they are not keen on losing one of the best and most important players now.

It looked like Madrid were going to wait until the 2025 summer to snap up Alexander-Arnold as a free agent after Cadena SER reported last week that he will not leave Liverpool until the end of the season at the earliest.

However, a Spanish report has now suggested that Carlo Ancelotti’s side will come back for him before the January transfer window closes.

Marca has reported that the option for Madrid to try to sign Alexander-Arnold this month is still “alive”. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was not impressed with how the team collapsed against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and thinks that he needs to bring in the right-back now to help the team.

Lucas Vazquez started at right-back for Madrid, who lost the final 5-2 to their bitter rivals. The 33-year-old is not a natural right-back, with the winger playing in that role due to the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal.

Madrid are in a good position to win LaLiga this season and could also progress to the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League without going through the playoffs. Signing a right-back would help the European powerhouse enhance their chances of being successful this season.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Real Madrid face double threat from Man Utd, Man City for £55m star, as player’s stance revealed

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world, and it is not a surprise that there is another top European club who are keen on the Liverpool star.

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern Munich want to secure the services of the right-back. The German giants have been discussing a potential move for months.

However, we understand that Alexander-Arnold does not plan on a move to Bayern anytime soon. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid supremo Perez is extremely confident that the Liverpool ace will switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is a sense of acceptance at Liverpool that the England international will eventually leave Anfield, but it remains to be seen if Madrid can convince the Premier League giants to cash in one of their most important players in the middle of the season.

Latest Real Madrid news: Bellingham family reunion, Gray bid

Alexander-Arnold is not the only player from England that Madrid are keen on signing in the January transfer window. There is interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham as well.

A Spanish report has claimed that Madrid scouts have been impressed with Bellingham. Los Blancos are now keen on adding the Sunderland ace to their squad and reuniting him with his elder brother Jude.

What is very encouraging for Madrid is that the Sunderland midfielder himself is keen on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and finds the prospect of playing for the Spanish giants appealing.

Another England-based player that Madrid have their eyes on is Archie Gray. The former Leeds United star has excelled in central defence for Tottenham Hotspur despite that not being his natural position.

Madrid are reportedly so keen on Gray that they are willing to bid €50m (£42m, $51m) for him in January.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will not sell Gray at the price. The North London club signed him from Leeds only last summer and paid £40m for him.

In terms of outgoings, Aurelien Tchouameni has been heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

Liverpool and Manchester City are now reportedly confident that they will be able to persuade him to leave Madrid, but it is unlikely that any transfer will happy until the summer.

Tchouameni is a midfielder by trade, but due to injury issues at Madrid this season, he is being played in defence.

POLL: What decision should Alexander-Arnold make on his future?