Jan Molby has revealed what he has been told about the future of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from Real Madrid, though three other sources have reported something entirely different and given the Reds hope of a dramatic U-turn.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and, as things stand, is set to leave the Premier League leaders as a free agent. The right-back came through the Merseyside club’s youth system to establish himself in the first team, and is now widely regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position.

Madrid have long been trying to wrap up a deal for Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

With Dani Carvajal 33 now, last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners believe that Alexander-Arnold would be their perfect right-back for the next several years.

Los Blancos tried to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the January transfer window, but the Reds turned down their advances in the middle of the season.

There were reports in the English and Spanish media last month that Madrid had reached an agreement with the 26-year-old.

Former Liverpool midfielder Molby has now revealed what he has heard about the situation of Alexander-Arnold.

The pundit has claimed that everyone at Madrid are confident that the defender will move to the Santiago Bernabeu despite his celebrations after scoring the winner against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League last weekend.

Molby said on the Molby on the Spot podcast on Anfield Index when discussing Alexander-Arnold’s demeanour after full-time: “He couldn’t have looked any happier if he’d have tried. It genuinely meant an awful lot to him.

“He was very blunt about, ‘I’m not going to speak on my situation’. There was an opportunity for him to give a little bit of hope… He didn’t do it.

“There’s not one single person in and around Real Madrid who doesn’t believe that he’s joined them. They all seem to think that, you know, it’s a done deal and has been for a while.

“These players are not going to give anything away. The game has changed. Announcements are calculated, choreographed. For all the romanticism of club loyalty, contracts are business – big business.

“When he scored, he didn’t look like somebody who was joining Real Madrid. He looked like somebody who just scored a very important goal for the club he probably loves.”

Liverpool still hopeful over Alexander-Arnold stay

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, but the Egyptian forward and the Dutch defender have both signed new deals – much to the delight of all associated with the Merseysiders.

Now, and despite Molby’s claims, there are growing reports that Liverpool are hopeful that Alexander-Arnold will follow Salah and Van Dijk in committing his long-term future to the Reds.

Fichajes, the Liverpool Echo and Football Insider have all reported that Liverpool have not given up on convincing the right-back to extend his stay at Anfield.

With the future of Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid head coach uncertain, Liverpool believe that they could change Alexander-Arnold’s mind.

