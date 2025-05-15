Liverpool have named their price to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early from his contract, with a report in Spain also revealing whether Real Madrid are willing to pay it.

Alexander-Arnold has decided that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, making the announcement in an emotional message on the Reds’ official website. Even though the Premier League champions tried to convince the right-back to extend his stay at Anfield by offering him more money than Madrid, he was steadfast in his decision to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Even though Alexander-Arnold has not publicly revealed his new destination after he leaves his boyhood club, it is widely expected that he will move to Madrid, who will have a new manager in place by the end of the month.

Madrid have endured a disappointing season, first losing to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League before going down to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey Final.

Last season’s Spanish champions are also four points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and should win LaLiga.

Xabi Alonso is leaving Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid head coach, with the legendary Italian manager stepping down to become the new Brazil boss.

Alonso would love Alexander-Arnold to be part of his Madrid team for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which starts on June 14.

For that to happen, Liverpool need to release Alexander-Arnold early, with the 26-year-old under contract at the Reds until the end of June.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are willing to facilitate an early move for Alexander-Arnold, but for a fee.

Liverpool are ‘angry’ that they will lose Alexander-Arnold for nothing at the end of his contract and initially asked Madrid for €3million (£2.5m, $3.3m) for his early release.

However, the Premier League giants have now decided to lower their demands to €1.5million (£1.3m, $1.7m).

Real Madrid ready to meet Liverpool demands for Alexander-Arnold

According to Defensa Central, Madrid are ready to meet Liverpool’s demands to let them sign Alexander-Arnold before the start of the Club World Cup.

Los Blancos are said to be willing to pay €1.5million (£1.3m, $1.7m) for the England international right-back, who will be paid an estimated £240,000 a week as salary by the Spanish and European powerhouse.

That is not a huge fee to pay for a player of Alexander-Arnold’s stature, and Madrid are happy to cough up the cash.

This report in the Spanish media comes after The Telegraph revealed that Madrid made a request to Liverpool to sign Alexander-Arnold without paying any fee.

There would no point in Liverpool agreeing to such a deal, and it now seems that Los Blancos have realised that.

Latest Real Madrid news: Defender offer, midfield target

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Madrid have made a move for one of the most in-demand players in the world.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Los Blancos have made the £50million international star an offer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that incoming new Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has identified the perfect midfield addition.

However, Los Blancos will have to pay at least £84million for the German star, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich as well.

A Spanish report has revealed that Madrid president Florentino Perez has told Alonso the chances of William Saliba joining from Arsenal.

