Real Madrid have reportedly got in touch with Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool defender was booed by some Anfield faithful against Arsenal this weekend, as Virgil van Dijk and Michael Owen give their take on the controversial scenes.

Alexander-Arnold announced last week that he has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The England international right-back came through the Merseyside club’s youth system to establish himself in the first team, but he believes that it is now time to move on.

Although the 26-year-old, who has won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once with Liverpool, have not revealed the identity of his next club, it is widely expected that he will join Madrid after agreeing a deal with the Spanish giants, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez long been keen on him.

Football Insider has even claimed that Liverpool are ready to let Alexander-Arnold leave early so that he can play for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as long as the newly-crowned Premier League champions get a fee.

While Liverpool fans will admit that Alexander-Arnold has been a very good servant to the club over the years, there have been frustrations over his decision to turn down the chance to stay at Anfield.

Some Liverpool fans booed Alexander-Arnold when he came on as a substitute in the Premier League game against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

The England international right-back replaced Conor Bradley midway through the second half to the sound of jeers around Anfield.

It was the first time that Alexander-Arnold had turned out for Liverpool since announcing his decision to leave.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid got in touch with Alexander-Arnold after the match to console him about the Liverpool fans’ reaction.

The report notes that the message from Los Blancos was: “It is a shame that they have treated you badly, but they will end up recognising your merits over time. It is normal.”

Alexander-Arnold was said to be ‘very grateful’ for Madrid’s ‘gesture’.

Michael Owen and Virgil van Dijk react to Alexander-Arnold boos

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was on the pitch when the Anfield faithful booed Alexander-Arnold against Arsenal.

The Dutchman has given a very mature response to the controversial scenes.

Van Dijk told TNT Sports: “I think the manager said it right in the press conference that you can’t decide how anyone feels about the decision he made for him and his family.

“The reaction happened. He has to deal with it. We as a team have to deal with that as well, by the way. But I think maybe he expected this. We have two more games and then we part ways, and he will go somewhere else.

“I wasn’t really expecting anything. It’s not easy, not at all. We’re here for him. We are gutted that he’s not here with us next year because he’s a fantastic player, in my opinion, with outstanding, exceptional qualities that we have all been seeing over the last seven years I’ve been here. We’re definitely going to miss him when he’s gone.

“It shouldn’t [distract from the title celebrations]. There are a lot more players that also deserve an amazing day. I don’t think it will.

“He made the decision for himself and he’s at peace with it. We have two more games that he will have to play a part in as well. I’m sure he will because he’s a fantastic player and then we’ll say goodbye to him.”

Former Liverpool and Madrid striker Owen, though, was less diplomatic and was disappointed that Alexander-Arnold was booed.

Owen said: “Who can criticise him? I know there will be one or two people that will but he has been there, seen it, done it, and won absolutely everything that the game has got to offer.

“If he wants to go and try something new for his family and for him to do something different in his life, I’ve got no problem.

“It’s different and that’s the beauty of it, you go to different countries and there is different food, different weather, different languages, different football, a new stadium, a white kit and not red. There is a lot of difference.

“It’s easy for me to say. I know half the fans will be screaming at the tele, but, if I was a Liverpool fan I would be saying “Thank you for your service, you have been incredible, won everything, good luck and we wish you well.’

“Football is different to anything else. If you can get higher in your job everyone says well done, but if it’s football you are a traitor and this and that which is quite sad.”

