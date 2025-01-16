Real Madrid have taken a firm stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold after learning of the Liverpool defender’s desires regarding a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with a report claiming why the England international has come to his final decision.

TEAMtalk has heavily reported Madrid’s determination to sign Alexander-Arnold. With the defender out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Los Blancos believe that they are in a strong position to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2025. The question has been whether the defending Spanish and European champions can get a deal done in January.

According to TBR, Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Alexander-Arnold this month. The report has claimed that the Englishman has decided to leave Liverpool for sure.

While Liverpool have been ready to make Alexander-Arnold the highest-paid English player in the Premier League, the defender’s motivation to move to Madrid is not based on finances.

TBR has reported that the two reasons why Alexander-Arnold wants to join Madrid are “the prospect of playing abroad and a new lifestyle that he wants to experience”.

With Madrid now aware of the Liverpool star’s final decision, they are ready to launch a new attempt to secure his services this month.

Los Blancos have had a bid of £20m already turned down by Liverpool. The Reds told Madrid president Florentino Perez that they are not willing to sell the defender this month.

With Liverpool aiming to win the Premier League and also go far in the Champions League in Arne Slot’s first season in charge of the club, the Merseyside outfit are not willing to part company with any of their best and most important players.

However, with Alexander-Arnold now making it clear that he will not sign a new contract with Liverpool, Madrid plan to make a second bid and test the Premier League club’s resolve to keep him until the end of the season.

Real Madrid to beat Bayern Munich to Alexander-Arnold signature

Alexander-Arnold’s decision to join Madrid will come as a huge blow for Bayern Munich, who are also keen on a deal for the Liverpool star.

The Bundesliga giants believe that if they offer Alexander-Arnold a big salary and show how they plan to use him as a central figure in their team, then they will be able to convince him to make the move to Allianz Arena.

However, as TEAMtalk had earlier reported, Alexander-Arnold has never given second thoughts to a prospective move to Bayern.

The 26-year-old has his heart set on a transfer to Madrid, who need to sign a new right-back this month.

Dani Carvajal is injured, and in his absence, Lucas Vazquez has been playing as a right-back. But he is a winger by trade, and his performances in defence have not been up to standards.

Latest Real Madrid news: Davies agreement, Zubimendi interest

Alexander-Arnold is not the only full-back Liverpool are keen on signing in 2025. Alphonso Davies has also been heavily linked.

While there has been speculation in the German media that Bayern Munich are hopeful of convincing Davies to sign a new contract, a report in Spain has claimed that the Canada international left-back has decided to make the move to Madrid.

Davies had reportedly agreed a deal with Madrid last summer, and his agents have now told lawyers to draw up a contract to finalise that agreement. The left-back is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is not the only right-back that Madrid have set their eyes on. Chelsea star Reece James has also been linked with Los Blancos.

While Madrid are determined to secure the services of Alexander-Arnold, they have a backup plan if they are unable to convince Liverpool to sell him in the January transfer window.

The Spanish powerhouse would then look to bring in a right-back for the short term, with James on their radar. The Chelsea star has had injury problems for a while now, but that has not stopped Madrid from considering a loan deal for him.

Looking ahead to the summer, Madrid have their eyes on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi . The Spaniard is one of the best midfielders in LaLiga, and Los Blancos want him in their squad for next season and beyond.

Madrid, though, are not going to find it easy to get a deal done. Arsenal are very keen on signing Zubimendi, and there is also interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

