Real Madrid have made a decision on a second bid for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a report claiming a back-up that Los Blancos have identified if they are unable to bring the England international to the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

As TEAMtalk has been consistently reporting, Madrid are determined to sign Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos have had a bid for the Liverpool right-back already turned down, with the defending Spanish and European champions also exploring a potential deal for the 26-year-old on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. No new deal is in place at the moment, with a report recently stating that he has decided to leave Anfield.

According to Marca, Madrid are aware of Alexander-Arnold’s plans and are planning a second and improved offer for the Liverpool star.

The Spanish publication has reported that in recent days, there have been meetings and conversations at Valdebebas about Madrid’s current situation in the wake of their defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Madrid have now decided that they will make a second bid for Alexander-Arnold and test Liverpool’s resolve to keep him at Anfield for the rest of the season.

The defending Spanish and European champions have known since mid-December that Alexander-Arnold wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new right-back. With Dani Carvajal out injured, Lucas Vazquez has been playing in that role, but he is a winger by trade.

Real Madrid identify Lorenzo Aguado as Alexander-Arnold back-up

While Madrid’s main objective in January is to get a deal done Alexander-Arnold done, the Spanish giants are not putting all of their eggs in one basket.

Marca has reported that Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti could use Lorenzo Aguado in his first-team squad between now and the end of the season if the club are unable to sign Alexander-Arnold before June.

Aguado has come through the Madrid youth system and has already played for Los Blancos’s first team.

The 22-year-old right-back is part of the Castilla side, and his performances for the youth team have been impressive.

Madrid have a lot to play for this season. Ancelotti’s side are a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid in second place in LaLiga, with their city rivals having played a game more.

The Spanish powerhouse could also qualify for the Round of 16 in the Champions League without going through the playoffs.

Latest Real Madrid news: Haaland plan, Guler stance

Erling Haaland may have only just signed a new long-term contract with Manchester City, but there is speculation that Real Madrid could come for him in the future.

Haaland is one of the most lethal strikers in the world, and although Madrid have the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in their squad, Los Blancos are keen on securing the services of the Norway international striker as well.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Haaland and his entourage are working on a formula to facilitate a move to Madrid in the future at an attractive price.

One of the players who have been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January is Arda Guler.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Guler, but Madrid have now taken the stance that they will not let the Turkey international attacking midfielder leave on loan.

Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti plans to give Guler regular playing time in the second half of the season, with the player himself also keen on making it a success at the Spanish and European giants.

Looking ahead to the summer of 2025, Madrid have identifed Arsenal central defender William Saliba as a potential target.

Los Blancos have already been in touch with Saliba’s representatives. The defender, though, is not thinking about his future right now and is focused on helping Arsenal win the Premier League title this season.

