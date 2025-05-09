What Barcelona think about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold before Real Madrid has been revealed by a report after the Catalan giants were ‘offered’ the Liverpool star in a remarkable twist.

Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Liverpool once his contract expires this summer. In an emotional exit statement, the right-back said ‘the time is right’ for him to depart as he wants ‘a new change, a new challenge’ in his career.

Alexander-Arnold is understood to have reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. It is a move that has been speculated all season, with Los Blancos ramping up their efforts after Alexander-Arnold privately informed Liverpool chiefs in March that he would not be extending his contract at Anfield.

Madrid want the England ace to join before his contract expiry date of June 30 so he can play the full Club World Cup with them, with the tournament starting on June 14.

Madrid are preparing an offer worth €1million (£850k / $1.12m) to convince Liverpool to release Alexander-Arnold from his contract early.

However, things could have been far different for the 26-year-old. Catalan newspaper Sport claim Alexander-Arnold’s camp ‘offered’ him to Barcelona during their attempts to find their client a blockbuster next move after Liverpool.

But this proposal ‘came too late’ as Barcelona chiefs Joan Laporta and Deco did not want to get into a bidding war with Madrid over Alexander-Arnold’s potential wages, while they also knew how keen the player is to link up with Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold joining Barca would have left Madrid furious as they have courted him for almost two years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Madrid despite Barca approach

Luckily for Madrid fans, it looks like Florentino Perez is on track to add Alexander-Arnold to his team of superstars.

The Premier League and Champions League winner is ready to pen a six-year contract with Madrid. Alexander-Arnold is expected to earn less than the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the Spanish capital – around £150k a week – though he will get a lucrative signing-on bonus.

It will be interesting to see how Madrid get on during Alexander-Arnold’s first season as they have fallen behind Barca this term. Barca have won the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) and Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) – beating Madrid in both finals – and also have a four-point lead over Ancelotti’s side in LaLiga.

Madrid president Perez is set to replace Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso, meaning Alexander-Arnold’s first season there will be one of transition.

Barca, meanwhile, have built a great squad full of talented young stars, though Flick is on the hunt for two new full-backs.

Sport’s update adds that Barca are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong after deciding against a late hijack attempt for Alexander-Arnold.

This could see the Blaugrana enter into a transfer battle with Liverpool. The Reds are eager to sign Frimpong as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold as they are big admirers of the Dutchman’s attacking output.

Barca eyeing Spurs raid; Huijsen latest

Frimpong is not the only top-class right-back Barca are eyeing, as they are also keen on Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro.

Barca’s transfer rivals, as well as Spurs’ asking price, has all been revealed here.

Elsewhere, there has been an update on Madrid’s interest in Dean Huijsen as Perez battles Chelsea and Liverpool for the Bournemouth centre-half.

