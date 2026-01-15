Outrageous Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid exit claim emerges in Catalan media after Xabi Alonso exit

Former Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold could have considered leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season had Xabi Alonso stayed in charge of Los Blancos, according to a wild report in the Catalan media.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool at the end of last season, but his impact at Estadio Bernabeu has been less than impressive. The right-back, who established himself as among the best in the world during his time at Liverpool, had an underwhelming 2025 Club World Cup campaign with Madrid and has had injury problems during the 2025/26 campaign.

The 27-year-old was restricted to just five starts in LaLiga and only two starts in the Champions League for Madrid under Alonso, who also used Dani Carvajal ahead of Alexander-Arnold at times when the Spaniard was fit.

Alexander-Arnold was affected by a hamstring injury between September and October and has been on the sidelines with a muscle tear since December.

However, that has not stopped the Catalan media from spouting rubbish about Alexander-Arnold’s relationship with Alonso.

According to El Nacional, Alonso was not happy with Alexander-Arnold’s adaptation and was not pleased with his performances for Los Blancos.

The Catalan media outlet, which is often speculative and does not have a great track record of delivering accurate transfer insights and news, has claimed that Alexander-Arnold did not ‘put in his best effort in training’.

The report has even gone on to claim that if Alonso had stayed as the manager of Madrid, then Alexander-Arnold ‘could have considered a change of scenery in the summer’.

What Xabi Alonso said about Trent Alexander-Arnold

Given the intense rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, it never comes as a surprise when the Catalan media report negative stories about Los Blancos.

Normally, we would not have even brought this story to you, but there is a very good chance that other media outlets will cover this and present it as gospel.

It is not, especially when you read what Alonso said about Alexander-Arnold in November 2025.

Before Madrid’s LaLiga match against Girona, Alonso said: “I think we will see a better Trent.

“Without doubt, it’s positive after the injury he could do 90 minutes against Elche, 90 against Olympiacos.

“We need him. It’s his first year, and it’s normal to have this adaption (period).”

