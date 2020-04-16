Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete has conceded that he dreams of securing a future transfer to the Premier League and says he would like to play for Manchester United or Liverpool.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has made quite the impression in Ukraine’s Premier Liga having scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances – including one in the Champions League.

That form has led to inevitable speculation suggesting he is being monitored by some of Europe’s big spenders and the former Gremio star admits he hopes to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Fernandinho, Douglas Costa and Willian by becoming Brazilians to use a spell at Shakhtar as a springboard for bigger and better things.

“Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool,” he told Esporte Interativo. “Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies.

As a player, I dream of winning important titles and those clubs are incredible options to achieve that. I know United and Liverpool are rivals. But, if the moment of choosing one of them actually came about I would have to choose wisely.”

He added: “The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs.

“I feel players have more creative freedom there.”

Any deal for Tete, however, will not come cheap with the winger’s deal at Shakhtar having an exit clause of an eye-watering €150m (£130m).

The winger has seven appearances for Brazil’s U20s side, but has yet to be capped at full international level.

