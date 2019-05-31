Tricky Mexico winger confirms exit wishes amid €38m Man Utd links

Winger Hirving Lozano has given Manchester United a huge boost by admitting he is ready to leave PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The PSV winger has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this season, after an outstanding campaign in Holland, with United and Spurs known to have expressed an interest in the 23-year-old.

Lozano has scored 21 goals and added 12 assists for PSV this season and Tottenham saw his talents close up when he excelled against them twice in the Champions League group stage this term.

Reports have suggested that the Mexico international is ‘dreaming’ of a switch to Old Trafford, and he has taken a step towards that by declaring his intention to move this summer.

Lozano told Voetbal International: “I think I’m ready to take a step forward. But it makes no sense to talk about things that could happen, my heart is with PSV and I’m not sure what will happen tomorrow.”

However, he went on to hint that playing in the Champions League is his main ambition, something the Red Devils cannot offer next season.

“The Champions League is the stage to which I aspire it is also necessary if you want to become a better footballer,” he said.

“It is important for me to play with and against the best players in the world.”