Trigger makes Rabiot’s mind up, as Liverpool, Arsenal target set to announce future

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly broken off contract talks with the French giants and his future is expected to be resolved shortly.

The France midfielder was not in the squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Bordeaux and that has been the trigger for Rabiot to finally make his mind up about leaving, report RMC Sport.

The French outlet claim Rabiot has decided not to sit down and talk with PSG’s president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

PSG are keen to keep Rabiot, who is out of contract in the summer and available on a free transfer, but the 23-year-old has decided not to even meet the PSG chief.

Spanish paper Sport say his future will be resolved in the coming days and they say Rabiot “is more likely to join FC Barcelona”.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham have all been linked with Rabiot in recent months, but his destination has always looked like being Catalonia.

Last month Mundo Deportivo reported that Rabiot claimed he wanted to join Barca when his deal in Paris expires next June.

The LaLiga giants believe in the word of the player and in that of his mother and representative after several meetings with Barca technical secretary Eric Abidal and general manager Pep Segura.

The report claimed Rabiot will now ignore interest from his many suitors including Liverpool and Manchester City.