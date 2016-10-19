Trio come into contention for United’s EL clash with Fenerbahce

Anthony Martial and Morgan Schneiderlin were both involved in Manchester United’s training session on Wednesday ahead of the Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.

Forward Martial and midfielder Schneiderlin were missing from the matchday squad for Monday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Liverpool after the pair suffered knocks in training on Saturday.

But they look to be in contention to return when United host Fenerbahce in Group A on Thursday having been seen taking part in Wednesday morning’s session at the Red Devils’ Aon Training Complex in Carrington, the first 15 minutes of which were open to the media.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has missed the last seven games due to a thigh problem, was also involved.

The only absentee from the session was defender Phil Jones (knee), plus goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who had been involved in an under-23s match the previous evening.