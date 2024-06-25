Tanner Tessmann has emerged as a target for three big Serie A clubs

Inter Milan consider Venezia’s asking price of €8million for USA midfielder Tanner Tessmann to be too high, with three players lined-up as potential swap offers.

Tessmann, 22, has emerged as a player for the future at the San Siro, with the Nerazzurri keen to sign him this summer with a clear plan then in place.

Inter hope to land the USMNT star and then loan him back to promoted Venezia for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, a report from Venice-based newspaper La Nuova di Venezial, via FCInter1908, states that Inter hope Venezia will lower the cash price by also offering a player in return.

Rather, Inter’s intention would reportedly be to send Tessmann back to Venezia on loan for next season.

Financial restrictions at the San Siro mean Inter need to be careful with their spending this summer, with €8m considered too much of a spend for a player who will then be immediately loaned out.

Inter have trio of stars to offer for Tessmann

With that in mind, Inter are aiming to strike a cash-plus-player deal for Tessmann in the knowledge that Venezia are keen on signing Inter attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

Genoa also want Oristanio, who had looked like he would be part of a deal for Genoa keeper Josep Martinez.

But according to La Nuova Di Venezia, Oristanio would actually prefer a move to Veneiza, where he would be more certain to receive regular playing time than at Genoa.

Meanwhile, the newspaper reports, even if Oristanio is not part of an Inter and Venezia and Inter swap for Tessman, there are other Nerazzurri players that the Venetian club could still consider.

They include wing-back Matti Zanotti and striker Martin Satriano.

