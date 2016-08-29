Trio of deals set to underpin busy window end for Everton

Everton fans may be set for an exciting end to the transfer window as there are two deals in the pipeline for fresh faces, plus a departure.

Firstly, Sky Sports claim that the Toffees are in talks to sign Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini, who scored nine times for the Serie A club last season.

It is believed that the Naples side are holding out for £25million if they are to sell the 24-year-old, who is also attracting reported interest from Inter Milan.

Everton have already had an offer of £19.6million rejected according to several reports in Italy, and it is possible the Koeman will return for the former Sampdoria man.

L’Equipe state that the Merseysiders are also pursuing a move for out-of-favour Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, who is also wanted by West Ham.

The Hammers however have just completed the signing of Simone Zaza from Juventus, and it is unknown whether this will change their interest in the former Swansea City man.

Everton are allegedly preparing an offer of around £20m as well as a four-year contract for Bony, who will make a decision on his future on Monday.

In terms of departures, the Daily Mail report that Crystal Palace remain keen on James McCarthy after missing out on Moussa Sissoko from Newcastle.

Everton would apparently want around £20million for the midfielder, even though Koeman claimed he would not be allowed to leave after earlier rumours linked him with Celtic.

McCarthy was not included in the Everton squad for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Stoke City through injury.

Koeman stated: “There is more interest in players of Everton and we like to keep everybody and players like McCarthy need to stay.

“He has a groin problem. We need to decide if it is operation, yes or no.”

The Mail report goes on to say that Palace believe the presence of McCarthy’s former Wigan teammate James McArthur could swing the deal in their favour.

It promises to be a frantic end to the window for the blue half of Merseyside.