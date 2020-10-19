Three key Manchester United stars will be missing for Tuesday night’s Champions League opener against PSG.

The Red Devils head to Paris for the Group H clash, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming that Bruno Fernandes will captain the side in the absence of Harry Maguire.

Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood will all be missing against the French champions, where Fernandes will lead a depleted side.

Having responded to the embarrassing home loss to Tottenham by winning 4-1 at Newcastle on Saturday, the Norwegian will be without a number of key players in the French capital.

Asked to confirm Maguire, Cavani and Greenwood would be absent on Tuesday, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, and we’ve lost a couple so that’s (Eric) Bailly didn’t travel or (Jesse) Lingard didn’t travel.

“We’re a little bit depleted but we have got more than enough players.

“We hope the players won’t be away for too long. Edinson needs a few more days training before maybe we can think about the weekend.

“Hopefully Harry, Eric and Mason as well but we’re not sure about that.”

Solskjaer confirmed Fernandes – so impressive since his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon – would wear the captain’s armband in Paris.

“We hope Harry will be fit for the weekend,” he added. “We’re not sure but we hope so and the captain sits next to me – Bruno will captain the team tomorrow.”

Herrera still a big United fan

PSG will boast two former United players in Angel Di Maria and Ander Herrera in their line-up.

The latter was a popular figure at Old Trafford and, having left the club last year, believes his former club are on the right tracks.

“Manchester United is the biggest club in the UK – it’s the club that I am a fan of in the UK – but we have to be fair with the situation,” Herrera said.

“All the other teams have improved a lot. Now we have more competitors for the titles than before. What Sir Alex Ferguson did for the club is difficult to compare with all the other managers or even with all the other clubs.

“I think Manchester United has not to forget – because the memories are great and all the fans have it in the mind – but it’s a new situation, it’s new era, it’s a new Premier League, it’s a new football.

“They are progressing, I think. They have signed the right players, in my opinion, and I don’t think they are going backwards. I think they are going forward.”

