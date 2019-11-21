Tottenham’s contract rebels could yet sign new contracts at the club now that Mauricio Pochettino has left, according to reports.

Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are all in the final year of their deals and could move on free next summer.

Indeed, the trio of Spurs stars are only weeks away from being able to agree moves to foreign clubs by signing a pre-contract agreement.

The report in the Daily Mirror states how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been concerned about the prospect of over £100million worth of talent leaving the club for nothing.

But all three players are understood to be intrigued by the prospect of working with a serial winner in Mourinho and remain open-minded about their futures.

Despite earning plaudits from a number of his former players on social media after his sacking, Pochettino’s relationships with a number of his stars had cooled over the past year with Kieran Trippier choosing to join Atletico Madrid.

Mourinho, however, is ready to give every player at the club a clean slate as he bids to revive the side that reached last season’s Champions League Final.

The reports adds that the former Manchester United boss believes he can still get the best out of close friends Alderweireld and Vertonghen and Eriksen, who declared at the end of last season he wanted to leave for a new challenge.

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League and Mourinho is straight down to business with a London derby at West Ham on Saturday lunchtime.

