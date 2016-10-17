Trio ‘to miss out as Dybala closes on new Juventus deal’

Paulo Dybala looks set to disappoint a number of his suitors after Juventus claimed the Argentine was on the brink of signing a new contract.

The talented striker, 22, has been linked with moves to both Chelsea and Manchester United, while Barcelona are said to have earmarked the player as a long-term replacement for Lionel Messi.

But having scored 22 goals in 41 Serie A appearances for Juve, la Vecchia Signora are set to reward the player with a bumper new contract.

With Leonardo Bonucci also close to a new deal which would end Premier League interest in him, Juventus director general Beppe Marotta insisted the duo were well worth a pay rise.

He said: “The renewals of Bonucci and Dybala? They are already well paid players, but it is right to give them recognition. We are working to adapt their contract also in order to maintain balance in the dressing room.”