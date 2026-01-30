Emery is becoming one of the favourites for the Real Madrid job

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has become a leading contender for the Real Madrid job next season – but what transfers would follow?

Emery has been transformational for Villa since his appointment in October 2022, turning the club into regular European contenders. His positive work hasn’t gone unnoticed, with his name now being mentioned for the Real Madrid job.

Alvaro Arbeloa is currently in charge of Los Blancos after they parted ways with Xabi Alonso, but the expectation is for a high-profile manager to come in after the end of the season.

Emery has plenty of credit in the bank thanks to his work with Villa. Before then, he enjoyed spells in charge of LaLiga clubs like Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal, and he could be in line for a return to his native Spain.

But what business will Madrid be getting up to in the summer as they reshape their squad for a new manager?

Nico Paz is expected to be their first summer signing thanks to a buyback clause they agreed with Como, but the attacking midfielder won’t be their only need.

Emery’s favoured formation is a 4-2-3-1, a system that should suit some of Madrid’s current crop of players, but there could still be some gaps.

Here are three additional areas Madrid would have to strengthen to give Emery the best chance of success if he was to get the job.

Centre-back – Nico Schlotterbeck

One of Madrid’s big signings from the summer of 2025 was a centre-back as they won the race to prise the coveted Dean Huijsen away from Bournemouth.

In the same summer, they secured a contract extension for Raul Asencio, and it’s worth remembering that they still have Eder Militao tied down until 2028.

But centre-back is a position likely to come back onto Madrid’s radar for summer 2026, given that’s when the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are set to expire.

If Alaba leaves, Madrid will be without any naturally left-footed centre-backs, which has led to them being linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Due to be out of contract at the end of the season, Schlotterbeck represents the kind of opportunity Madrid have pounced on in recent years. The same logic has been behind their interest in Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano too, but he is right-footed.

If Emery is appointed, one player to potentially keep an eye on is Pau Torres, who has played almost 200 times for Emery between spells with Villarreal and Aston Villa.

Coincidentally, Madrid actually looked at Torres as a potential target in 2021 before opting for Alaba instead. However, in an interview released a few months ago, Torres reflected on Madrid’s interest as something that was flattering.

A contract lasting until 2028 would stand in their way of getting him this time, though, which makes Schlotterbeck a more realistic signing.

Right-back – Diogo Dalot

In addition to Rudiger and Alaba, another big hitter approaching the end of his contract is current Madrid captain, Dani Carvajal.

Madrid futureproofed themselves by signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer just gone, but if Carvajal leaves, it’s a position they may need to revisit.

After all, Alexander-Arnold isn’t necessarily the most orthodox right-back, despite spending much of his career there, as his skillset more closely aligns with that of a midfielder.

The solution could be another signing from a Premier League club. Players like Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot and Tottenham’s Pedro Porro are among the names to be linked in recent weeks.

There is managerial uncertainty at both of those clubs too, which could have an impact on their futures, but Dalot has started to face some scrutiny this season and, having been at United for a while, it may be time for a change.

Alexander-Arnold would hope to remain the regular starter, but Dalot’s ability to play on either side of defence means he could still contribute.

Central midfield – Kees Smit

It has become a major regret for Madrid that they missed out on the signing of Martin Zubimendi in the summer when he went from Real Sociedad to Premier League side Arsenal instead.

They are well-stocked in the middle of the park, but still believe they are missing the profile of someone who can sit and dictate play – bearing in mind they have lost two legends like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in consecutive summers.

Madrid might have to spend big on this front, since some of their options to fill the void include the highly-rated Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, costly Chelsea vice-captain Enzo Fernandez and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha, who came third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting.

But in recent years, Madrid have looked to the future with their midfield investments, signing the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos and Jude Bellingham all before the age of 23.

Wharton, 21, fits into that category, but he will have plenty of suitors in the Premier League as well.

It may be more cost-effective for Madrid to ramp up their interest in AZ’s 20-year-old Kees Smit. The Dutch talent is a mobile operator in midfield and thrives at setting the tempo.

Villa’s Youri Tielemans has been another suggestion for Madrid recently, which would be interesting if Emery is appointed in the Spanish capital.

But Smit is eight-and-a-half years younger than the Belgium international and is the kind of prodigy Madrid won’t want to miss out on to someone else.

Beyond those three positions, Madrid may also have to consider if they need another backup striker – unless Gonzalo Garcia continues to progress or Endrick carries his momentum from his loan at Lyon back to the Bernabeu.

A right-winger might be an idea for some balance as well, but that may hinge on whether any of their other forwards leave.

Thus, Madrid will continue to prioritise the centre of their defence and midfield, with eyes open to opportunities to improve elsewhere for Emery or whoever else takes the reins.

