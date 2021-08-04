Man Utd target ‘confident’ of major development to spring transfer U-turn

Kieran Trippier feels confident that Atletico Madrid are finding his replacement, which would allow his transfer to Manchester United, one journalist has claimed.

The 30-year-old has emerged as a key target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this summer. However, the United boss has made his signing one of his lesser priorities. Indeed, securing a new winger and centre-back were his main tasks. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have ticked those boxes.

Initial reports claimed that United submitted a “terrible” opening bid for Trippier.

More recently, the Daily Star said that the England international fears Atletico will price him out of a move to Old Trafford.

The reigning La Liga champions reportedly want £30million for him, which United will not pay.

But Eurosport journalist Dean Jones has now revealed that Trippier has confidence in the transfer.

“I honestly think this deal will be done,” Jones told the Football Terrace podcast.

“Trippier is confident that Atletico Madrid are working on finding a replacement for him and as soon as they are far enough down the road that that’s been clinched he should be able to negotiate with United.

“So it’s just about patience really, it was never a priority for United to get this deal done.”

Solskjaer reportedly wants Trippier to add competition down the right-hand side of his team.

While Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of the Premier League’s best defensive right-backs, his manager is aware of his comparative lack of attacking influence.

Trippier provided the assist for United left-back Luke Shaw’s goal in the Euro 2020 final. Meanwhile, he notched six more for Atletico on their way to the La Liga title last term.

The Englishman can also play at left-back, offering crucial versatility.

