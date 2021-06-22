Trippier cites Simeone in clearest hint yet how Man Utd approach will fare

Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier has given an indication of whether the transfer pursuit of Man Utd will succeed in an interview with the Spanish press.

Man Utd have been linked with transfer business across every area of the pitch. Some positions are in greater need of reinforcement than others, but nevertheless, the club have multiple irons in the fire. Jadon Sancho is a long-term target in the attacking ranks, and per the latest reports, Borussia Dortmund’s lofty demands will soon be met.

The defence is also tipped to experience change, with centre-half soaking up most of the column inches. However, hovering under the radar has been their desire to strengthen the right-back position.

Former Tottenham right-back Trippier has been identified as the perfect foil for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Trippier is gifted from an attacking sense, while Wan-Bissaka is near-unbreachable from a defensive standpoint.

Man Utd chief John Murtough was reportedly knocked bad in his first bid, but their interest did not end there.

The BBC noted they are willing to double their initial offer, but the words of Trippier to Spanish publication Marca are not ones that suggest an exit is on his mind.

Citing enigmatic Atletico boss Diego Simeone, Trippier insisted his time in Spain has been “great”. Furthermore, he credited the Argentine with improving his game.

Per FootballEspana, Trippier told Marca: “I have improved a lot, especially in my defending.

“With [Diego] Simeone, I have matured as a player and I have gained a lot of experience.

“It has been two great years in La Liga.”

If that didn’t make Man Utd’s quest to sign Trippier difficult enough, news that PSG are also eyeing the 30-year-old has worsened their chances further.

The Parisians could swoop for the England star if losing out to Chelsea for Achraf Hakimi.

Lingard spells out Man Utd demands

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard insists he has “never doubted” his ability and sent a reminder to Manchester United that he wants “regular” gametime next season.

Lingard’s resurgence in 2020-21 was one of the stories of the season. He began the campaign frozen out at Man Utd, until he left on loan for West Ham in January. It was a perfect match, as the midfielder stunned the Premier League with nine goals and four assists from 16 games.

Now, with his West Ham spell over, the focus has turned to Lingard’s permanent future.

West Ham may be keen to explore a permanent deal for Lingard if they can afford it. However, he may also have earned a second chance in Manchester.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Lingard set out his demands and expectations to Sky Sports.

