Trophies on the agenda as Liverpool man lifts lid on preseason preparation

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has admitted that he found a return to preseason training ‘hard’ but is ready to compete for two trophies next month.

There has been speculation that the Croatia international could be heading to Italy, with recent reports stating that the Reds were looking to part ways with the 29-year-old, having agreed to sell the AC Milan target for £17.5million.

However, Sky Sports News then claimed that Liverpool are ‘not looking to sell’ Lovren and have ‘not set an asking price’ for the centre-back.

Lovren is just focusing on the new season, and he told Liverpool’s official website: “Like always it [day one of pre-season] was a little bit hard, but I’m glad that I’m here back. The vacation is over, it’s time to work and to get back on track where we stopped.

“We need to prepare ourselves for the beginning of the season because the schedule is quite tight when you look at it.

“We will play already for two big, major trophies [in August] so it’s a great opportunity for us and all the fans around the world.”

Liverpool face the short trip to Tranmere on Thursday night for their opening preseason game, and Lovren would be happy to get involved.

“Yeah, why not? I’m a football player so I want to play football – that’s what I’m doing all my life so why not?

“It will be a quite intensive period with all these friendly games, but there is quite a lot of players who already worked with the boss here in the previous seasons so we know what we are expecting and to be the best in the Premier League or in the Champions League you need to work quite a lot.

“I think we are a workaholic team here, with players who are professional in each way, inside the dressing room and outside. Every detail matters.

“I think for a couple of guys it was a short period [of time off] so they didn’t lose a lot of fitness. When I look now at training everyone looks quite good and fit.”

