Virgil Van Dijk firmly believes more trophies are to follow at Liverpool after their Champions League success – having name-dropped the club’s most consistent performers.

The towering defender, who joined from Southampton for £75m in January 2018, helped the Reds to their sixth European Cup triumph after a 2-0 win over Tottenham at the start of the month.

Looking forward to next season and beyond, Van Dijk is confident that after breaking their trophy duck, more success is on its way at Anfield. Liverpool were narrowly beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City by one point.

But Van Dijk is confident more success is to follow as the Dutch defender told the club’s official website: “I think the future looks pretty bright.

“We have a fantastic team with players that want to develop, that want to give everything for the team and for the club.

“[There is] so much quality in the team; sometimes you don’t even realise how good of [a group of] players we have – and also on the bench that want to play and be part of the team. So we have a fantastic future coming up.”

Van Dijk’s comments follow that of manager Jurgen Klopp, who also claimed the victory at the Wanda Metropolitano was just the ‘opening chapter’ for Liverpool.

Van Dijk had a stellar first full season for Liverpool, picking up the PFA Player of the Year award and is expected to be a contender for the Balon D’or later in the year.

The former Celtic star is not the only man to have impressed at Anfield, and the 27-year-old acknowledges as much.

He added: “I have been consistent. I’ve been feeling great, with the help – obviously – of all my teammates. But everyone has been fantastic.

“If you look around the team, Robbo [Andy Robertson] has had his best season ever. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has been amazing for such a young guy, so mature. And all the centre-backs. And obviously the rest of the team have been performing at such a high level.”

