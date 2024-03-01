Trouble for Liverpool as PSG ‘play the long game’ in pursuit of highly rated Chelsea star

Liverpool may have to see off interest from PSG to sign Chelsea star Levi Colwill

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Liverpool-linked Levi Colwill as a long-term transfer target, it has been claimed.

Having impressed on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season, Colwill has emerged as a key player under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea this term, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

While a centre-back by nature, the 21-year-old has often featured at left-back this season as cover for injured pair Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell.

Despite his importance to Pochettino, Colwill has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing last month that outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the defender and regards him as a potential long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

While Chelsea saw off Liverpool’s interest in January, TEAMtalk understands the Reds remain very interested in Colwill having first watched him during his loan spell at Brighton.

According to Jonathan Johnson, the French football expert, PSG are also admirers of Colwill – but regard him as a long-term target with 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro at the top of the club’s defensive shortlist.

PSG view Levi Colwill as a potential long-term addition

Johnson told CaughtOffside: “PSG like Levi Colwill of Chelsea and may be prepared to play the long game to get him.

“The former Brighton defender is a player PSG have earmarked as a potential option in the defensive positions.

“But he’s probably more of an alternative at the moment to the one they have made their priority and that’s Leny Yoro.

“The young Lille centre-back is the outstanding candidate for PSG – he is the player PSG absolutely want to be able to bring in this summer.

“He’s also keen to join PSG and further his career with them.

“He also has the added bonus of being French and from the Paris region, so it’s a good fit for where the PSG project is going.

“Colwill is someone PSG will look to and explore in case they can’t sign Yoro, but I think the idea that they might wait a bit longer is accurate, because he could probably still do with more time to develop at Chelsea.

“He is a player that PSG are looking at with a view to the long term.”

Johnson’s comments come after the reporter Ben Jacobs claimed Colwill currently has no interest in leaving Chelsea, arguing interested clubs are aware it would be “a waste of time” to attempt to pull off a move before 2025.

He said: “PSG, like Liverpool, also appreciate Levi Colwill.

Chelsea exit a tough sell for Colwill

“Chelsea will auto-dismiss any offer and Colwill has zero interest in leaving Stamford Bridge right now.

“No suitor is going to try in summer 2024 unless something crazy and dramatic changes, but PSG are prepared to play the long game.

“It might be one to watch in 2025 if Chelsea’s project doesn’t go to plan, but right now Colwill is untouchable.

“All suitors know this and that it is a waste of time to advance anything right now.”

Colwill’s current contract is due to run until the summer of 2029 after the Southampton-born star signed a new six-year deal with an option for a further year last August.

