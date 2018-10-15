Tiemoue Bakayoko could see his loan agreement with AC Milan torn up after the player was given a month to prove his worth to the Serie A giants.

The France midfielder struggled during his first season at Stamford Bridge following a £40million switch from Monaco and was soon shipped out on loan to the Italians upon new boss Maurizio Sarri’s arrival in west London.

But the 24-year-old’s time so far in Italy has been a nightmare and reports suggest Milan are ready to tear up his loan agreement and send the player back to Stamford Bridge if there’s not a rapid improvement.

Bakayoko, who has been vociferously defended by former teammate Fabinho, endured a nightmare debut for Milan as they let a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2 to Napoli and things have fared little better since.

The France midfielder has not started a Serie A match, featuring in just six games altogether with only two starts – both in the Europa League.

And now il Corriere dello Sport claims he has until next month to prove his worth, or he is out.

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has been pretty vocal in his criticism of the player, saying last month: “Bakayoko has to learn how to get the ball.

“One week is not enough to remove the defects of a player.

“We must work correctly. It will not be easy.

“I would have preferred to be managing older, more experienced club players.”

Bakayoko was one of European football’s most sought-after stars after helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 2016/17 as the side also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

However, his stock has fallen so dramatically since that it will take a real reversal of fortunes to help revive the player’s career, either in Italy, or back at Stamford Bridge, should his loan be cut short.

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline