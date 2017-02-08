Troy Deeney labels Arsenal star a ‘bottler’

Watford captain Troy Deeney has described Aaron Ramsey as a ‘bottler’ after he failed to successfully block Younes Kaboul’s opening goal during Arsenal’s shock 2-1 loss to the Hornets last week.

Kaboul’s early free-kick set the tone for the game and Deeney believes Ramsey’s lacklustre block was to blame.

The Welsh midfielder turned to his side to block the shot by Kaboul, rather than hitting the ball head-on, and the ball deflected off the Arsenal player into the back of the net.

Now Watford’s frontman has had his say on the incident, claiming: “I think he bottled it a little bit; Ramsey’s mistake was our blessing.

“I have come up with Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay and if we had turned our back on the ball like that, they would have had strong words with us.”

Arsenal’s poor form has once again risen questions over long-standing manager Arsene Wenger’s future at the club, but club legend Thierry Henry believes his old side are suffering from mentality issues and that his former boss shouldn’t depart.

“The work he has to do at the moment is difficult, because it is mental work,’ Henry told RMC Sport.

“Personally, I do not think Arsene has to go. Does he have to change his tactics or his way of doing things? I do not know if he’s willing to do that. What I saw against Chelsea is a mental problem, and it’s not easy to manage. For now, something is missing.”

The Gunners are still on for their yearly top four finish, while they still have last 16 ties in both the FA Cup and the Champions League to come. And Henry hopes his old side can believe in themselves to seal success.