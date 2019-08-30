Manchester United ended their interest in signing Paulo Dybala after learning of the huge fees involved in bringing the Argentine forward to Old Trafford.

Dybala is not seen as indispensable at the Serie A club, and was heavily linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the summer.

Man Utd had been reported earlier in the month as pulling out of the race due to a concern over expenses regarding image rights, while Spurs opted to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis instead.

However, The Athletic have revealed it was the huge fees that would have been involved if a deal for Dybala went through that caused United to withdraw their interest.

The Athletic claim: ‘United did look at a replacement for [Alexis] Sanchez in Paulo Dybala but baulked at wage demands of £18million a year.

‘The Athletic has also been told agent fees alone would have reached £13million.’

Dybala’s agent recently denied accusations that the Argentina striker’s demands were too high.

Jorge Antun told TuttoSport: “I did speak to the English club, but the stories about the commission were not true.

“There were simply issues between the two clubs.”

With just a few days left in the transfer window, the player continues to be linked with a move away, with PSG looking the most likely suitors for the Argentine right now.

