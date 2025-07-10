Liverpool were completely happy to forgo the chance to sign Martin Zubimendi at the second time of asking for one very big reason, a pundit has explained, and with the Spain midfielder going on to sign for Arsenal in a higher-than-projected transfer earlier this week.

The Reds worked hard to make the gifted midfielder the first arrival under Arne Slot last summer, with Liverpool meeting the exit clause in his Real Sociedad contract and with Richard Hughes agreeing personal terms with the player over a move to Anfield. However, with the player due to board a flight to Merseyside to finalise the arrangement, the star suddenly got cold feet, and then changed his mind, deciding instead to stay with his hometown club for another year.

While Zubimendi may have been left wondering what might have been after Liverpool went on to be crowned Premier League champions in Slot’s first season at the helm, the 19-times capped Spain midfielder did make the move to England some 12 months later, this week joining Arsenal on a reported five-year deal and for a fee worth €65m (£56.1m/$76.6m); the Gunners ultimately negotiating a fee higher than his release clause in order to be able to pay in instalments.

Indeed, Zubimendi’s signing has instantly shot its way into the top three most costly signings in the summer window so far.

During the months that followed Liverpool failure to land Zubimendi in the summer, speculation was rampant that the move to Anfield could still be resurrected, with Sky Sports pundit and former Reds defender Jamie Carragher among those who strongly advocated the possibility of the deal still being salvaged.

However, with Ryan Gravenberch going on to become a vital cog in the Liverpool midfield, a fresh move for Zubimendi did not materialise with the Spain star ultimately going to sign for Arsenal – a move which first came to light in the January window.

While the move to Emirates Stadium has been seen as a decision made wholly by the player, pundit Troy Deeney has now flipped the script and suggests it was actually Liverpool who turned down the opportunity to rekindle the deal.

“From what I understand from people I know at Liverpool, they weren’t too disheartened by not getting him,” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“I think they thought he would slow their game down too much, so it will be interesting to see how [Mikel] Arteta brings him into the fray.”

Zubimendi explains decision to join Arsenal

After putting the finishing touches to the move to London, Zubimendi – the Gunners’ new No 36 – was quick to explain why he only ever had eyes for Arsenal.

“This is a huge moment in my career,” he told the Gunners’ website. “It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.

“I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”

His arrival was also hailed by sporting director Andrea Berta, who explained: “We are so happy to bring Martin to Arsenal and have a lot of pride in finalising this transfer. Martin was a key target for us, and we all know that he is a perfect fit for our squad with the high quality he has.

“We welcome Martin and his family to the club. We look forward to him settling in with his teammates and are very excited to see him playing in an Arsenal shirt.”

Arteta added: “Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.

“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club.”

