Liverpool supporters reflect on missing out on Christian Pulisic, while Chelsea fans think it could be a signal of intent and Arsenal fans want a stop-gap defensive signing, all in our forum.

Confirmed that Chelsea have bought Pulisic for circa 58m for next season

If he can play on the right then that that is a player to play alongside Hazard rather than re4place him so shows Hazard our intent as a Club to continue to grow and invest. If Hazard still opts to leave then we already have a decent player to come in and potentially either Willian gets to play in his preferred role on the left or Hudson Odoi now has a clear incentive to stay and work his way into the squad. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Lot of money for someone who had 18 months left of his contract. Does that mean Hazard is off in the summer? Does it mean we will sell one of Willian or Pedro? Who knows…..

Stuilse

Our squad is simply not good enough and if anything has overachieved so far this season. Laca, Auba, amd Lucas are the only three players would could start for the other top Six teams. Without investment Emery will have earned his money if he can get us a top four spot. He is unlikely to get the financial backing given to Klopp so forget about winning the PL with Kronke at the helm. Contrary to what someone on this forum had said a while back we do get all the PL games live in Canada.

I’ve watched Wolves quite a bit and any two of their three centre backs would do a better job than what we have currently.

OttawaGunner

We just needed a win after the last result and we got one so that’s all good. We looked great going forward but poor again at the back. The injuries to defenders have derailed us. No bellerinn or Monreal or holding who would all be first choice we are struggling. As every one has said we need overhaul of the team especially the defenders.

For the short term I would take Cahill even if it’s just for numbers especially if we are going to keep playing three at the back. I don’t think emery fancies Mav as even though he was injured now he never gave him a chance in pre season and not sure he trusts medley who has looked good when he has had a few mins but has not looked great when I have seen him in the u21s. Any way happy new year and COYGS.

Stev2bath1

We can remove Pulisic from our list, he has just signed for Chelsea.

threeps

Klopp knows best on that one.

Apparently Sturridge is being allowed to talk to non English clubs

Nediarb2

Yea being widely reported he’s gone.

Have to say slightly surprised by that as we have had a sustained interest in him.

Now he’s available I’m sutprised we didn’t go in for him.

He’s been 2nd choice for Dortmund much of this season as Jadon Sanchez has over taken him.

I think we are more in need of a wide left option although rumours are picking up that out interest in Werner is solidifying. Had heard a few weeks ago that we will be going hard for a striker in the summer so I’m guessing he’s the target.

Gingerlfc

I will only start believing in the idea that are genuine contenders if we manage to hold City off. Over the years, we have crumbled every single time the pressure is on us to succeed.

Teck

I agree with teck. The city match could define our season. Beat city, our unbeaten run continues, confidence will remain high and we got the momentum to finish the 2nd half of the season strongly.

Lose to city and there’ll be doubts starting to creep in, the pressure will be on.our players as the lead is only 4 points and i wont be surprised if we drew or lose in the nxt few games. City on the other hand will be rejuvenated and can start their usual 10-15 unbeaten run.

redsforever

Fortunately the current crop are not carrying that bottler’s load on their shoulder. It’s just a question of personnel, nothing to do with what happened four years ago.

We beat the odds against Milan so we were supposed to put on a good fight against Madrid in the CL final but with someone like Karius odds were against us, history did not count for anything. The reverse is also true and Alisson, Mane, VVD, Salah don’t look like they will crumble under pressure.

captkirk

Win Lose or Draw the next game we are still in the Mix if someone offered us 54 points from 21 games at the start of the season we would have bit their hand off. I have been impressed with Klopp this year he has adapted & become more flexible i wasn’t sure he had those qualities in him & so far he seems to be keeping his team focused.

Our Squad seems very settled we don`t have any players like Coutinho & Can who had their eyes elsewhere (not accusing them of downing tools but just a distraction for the squad)

VVD looks as cool as ICE. Salah plays with huge pressure when playing for his country. Hendo & Milner bring much needed prem experience. Alison is very confident so mistake don`t seem to affect him for long. Yes recent history suggest we have not been very good at finishing the job but that can also be helpful by having the experience to relate to.

AK