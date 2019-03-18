Liverpool could be braced for a renewed summer battle to keep one of their star performers amid claims in France that Real Madrid could be preparing an impossible to refuse transfer approach.

Sadio Mane’s form for Liverpool this season has been nothing short of sensational and the Senegalese star has taken his game on to another level recently, having plundered an impressive 11 goals in his last 11 games – putting him joint-second, alongside teammate Mohamed Salah, in the race for the Premier League golden boot.

Mane had emerged as a target for Zinedine Zidane last year, with one report going as far to suggest the former Southampton star had even given a verbal agreement on a move to the Bernabeu.

However, Zidane’s departure shortly after steering Real to a third successive Champions League triumph saw their interest cool, with his replacement Julien Lopetegui prioritising other positions instead.

However, Zidane’s return to the Bernabeu dugout has seen Mane’s name linked once again with a move to the LaLiga giants.

And according to France Football, Zidane has put forward Mane’s name as one of three prime targets to sign this summer, with the coach urging Real president Florentino Perez to do whatever is required to prise the forward away from Liverpool.

Mane addressed speculation linking him with Real earlier this year, when he said: “Speculation is part of football. You just learn to live with it and not to take it too seriously.

“All I can say is that my only concern is Liverpool. Mo, Bobby…it seemed like everyone was signing contracts and they were saying: ‘Hey Sadio, when are you going to sign?’. I said to each of them: ‘Don’t worry bro, I will sign’.

“And what did I do? I signed, so they are pleased now!

“I can’t wait to lift a trophy with Liverpool. I know the fans are desperate for us to win the Premier League.

“It would be an amazing moment for the club. It has been far too long for a team the size of Liverpool.

“We believe we are heading in the right direction, but there are some very tough rivals – City were unbelievable last season and very strong again – but why not?”

However, France Football believes the return to Zidane at Real could change all that and, while Liverpool won’t allow Mane to move on without a fight, they could face a renewed battle to keep the player from Real’s clutches.

