Reports claiming Leeds have agreed a personal terms with Noa Lang over a move to Elland Road have been met with a firm response from a trusted source.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been strongly linked with a move for the Dutchman this summer. He has thrived since moving to Club Brugge, having moved last season on an initial loan from Ajax. 14 goals and eight assists were racked up in just 24 league outings. As such, the initial ‘€6million obligation-to-buy agreement’ Brugge held is now considered a veritable bargain.

That form has led to speculation that Leeds and Sevilla are both keen. But it’s Leeds who seemingly hold all the aces after Victor Orta was told that the player is keen on the move to the Premier League.

Brugges reportedly value the player at around the €24m mark – 400% more than their initial investment.

Indeed, Leeds chances of signing Lang appeared to take an upward curve on Friday. That’s after Voetbal Belgie claimed Leeds had agreed personal terms with the winger ahead of a transfer.

These claims were later backed up by journalist Nicola Schira, who says terms had been agreed with Lang on a deal to 2025.

He insists talks remain ongoing with Brugge as they try to reach an agreement over the deal.

However, The Athletic’s Leeds United reporter Phil Hay has his own take on the saga.

Asked directly on Twitter if Leeds were making progress over Lang, Hay blunted replied: “No.”

Furthermore, the claims about Lang have been further dismissed by Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: ‘Leeds are currently not in talks to sign Noa Lang from Club Brugge or Matheus Cunha from Hertha – not even with their agents.

‘Lang had interest from Leeds weeks ago, not now. Cunha is in Atletico list as new striker. Leeds are looking for different signings.’

Indeed, Leeds’ sole focus between now and the window shutting appears to be in strengthening their midfield.

Links to Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien have been well documented. However, we exclusively revealed Leeds interest in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill this summer too.

Lang agent downplays Leeds talks

So it seems that while Leeds do retain an interest in Lang, any deal for the Holland U21 international looks unlikely to go through this summer.

Indeed, his agent, speaking about his client with LUFCFanzone earlier this month, was also quick to play down the speculation.

“There has been no progression in the last month regarding Leeds. From what I understand, there is a financial issue from inside Leeds which is why they are moving slow in the market,” the source is quoted as saying.

“There has been no official bid from Leeds at all this window. However Noa has a release clause in his contract. I cannot say how much, but it is over £20million.

“They still like Noa, and he is ready and waiting.”

Lang, however, seems content in Belgium and is willing to bide his time to see if the transfer will materialise.

“Noa is in a good place right now at Club Brugges, and is very grateful to the club.

“But he is also very ambitious – so we will see how the rest of the window goes.”

READ MORE: Bielsa outlines remaining Leeds transfer plans due to ‘disappointment’ factor