Trusted source claims young Leeds star open to exit this summer

A young Leeds United player is considering a move to Blackpool after finding opportunities in the senior side hard to come by.

Leeds enjoyed a hugely impressive first season back in the top flight in 2020/21. They finished in ninth, above the likes of Everton and Aston Villa, and were just eight points off the top four. That saw them outperform the vast majority of pre-season predictions made for them.

As such, there is currently a feel good factor around Elland Road. The club seem to be heading in the right direction again, and under Marcelo Bielsa they have been able to attract quality players. The signings of Raphinha and Rodrigo is evidence of that.

However, it has not been good news for everyone. Particularly young players, who have seen their chances of first team football reduce somewhat.

And it seems one player could depart in the search for more game time. That being 20-year-old Oliver Casey, despite him having two-years left on his contract.

The Leeds-born defender made his debut for the Whites in 2019/20 in a Championship fixture against Huddersfield. But he made just two more in 2020/21, both in cup competition.

Blackpool want Leeds talent Casey

According to BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope (via Leeds All Over), the centre-back is now being offered the chance to secure more minutes.

That’s with Championship outfit Blackpool, who are preparing for life back in the second tier. The Tangerines claimed promotion via the play-offs on 30th May, beating Lincoln 2-1 in the final.

And coach Neil Critchley has identified Casey as player who can bolster his options.

Pope adds that Casey is open to the switch in order to secure more playing time. The transfer to Bloomfield Road would be on a permanent basis.

