Manchester United are still hoping to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes and have three players firmly in their sights, a trusted journalist has revealed.

United have enjoyed a solid transfer window to date, bringing in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. The pair will seriously strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and should become regulars once they find their feet.

Despite shelling out a combined £114m in fees, Solskjaer still hopes to add another player to the mix. And bolstering his midfield now appears his No 1 priority in the final days of the window.

While United have both Scott McTominay and Fred as a tandem at the base of midfield, Solskjaer wants to drop one and play a more expansive brand of football.

However, there’s a feeling that individually, the pair cannot offer United the protection they need against stronger opponents. And that’s where a new signing could come in.

United have been sniffing around West Ham’s Declan Rice, whom Solskjaer is a big admirer of.

But the Hammers’ refusal to lower their £100m demands means any move this summer appears unlikely. That’s even when factoring in David Moyes’ well-documented interest in signing Jesse Lingard, who could be used in part exchange.

And with Rice off the menu, United do have three other options they are looking to sign before the window shuts.

Indeed, as per Fabrizio Romano, United are very firmly planning to strengthen their midfield.

And he says that Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Eduardo Camavinga are all on their shortlist.

On the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed United’s thinking.

“The three names they always had on the list were Camavinga, Saul and Ruben Neves,” he said. “These were the three names on the list of Manchester United, in this order: first Camavinga, second Saul, third Ruben Neves.”

Indeed, United’s prospects of signing Camavinga have been lifted this week.

The 18-year-old is already a full-fledged France international and has been a regular at club level since the age of 16.

23 August Transfer Chatter - Tottenham target Traore, Camavinga readily available and Chelsea back in for French defender Spurs want to reunite Nuno Espirito Santo with Adama Traore and will reportedly bid £40 million, Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid on red alert as Eduardo Camavinga is made available this transfer window and Chelsea to go back in for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, all in today's transfer chatter.

Romano says there are ‘chances’ for Camavinga to leave in the current window. He is in the final year of his contract and will ‘not sign a new long-term deal’. As such, Romano says there’s ‘a chance’ he could move on.

PSG are also firmly in the mix and at this stage, they do appear favourites to seal a £25.7m deal.

But with the Parisians undoubtedly distracted by the simmering situation around Kylian Mbappe, United could look to nip in.

They have also looked into the possibility of signing Saul, particularly with Atletico Madrid willing to sanction his loan. Reports on Tuesday claimed they were neck and neck with Chelsea over his signing.

Neves, meanwhile, has also been linked with United. His signing looks the trickiest given Wolves’ stance. But a sizeable offer from United could yet change their mind and give them something to ponder.

Lange issues warning over Ruben Neves

Indeed, Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists that Wolves will not look to sell the star – but admits that could change if a big offer arrived.

The 24-year-old will be an integral part of Lage’s plans this season – if he is still at Molineux when the transfer window closes on August 31.

Asked if he expects Neves to remain at the club, Lage said: “All the top players we have are linked with all the clubs in the world.

“If you go to Portugal, the top players at Benfica are all linked with moves to Wolves.

“Ruben is happy here and we are happy with him. We are not thinking to let anyone leave, but every player has a price.

“You never know, if Messi changes to PSG then anyone can go.”

Asked if there had been any bids for Neves, Lage replied: “Real proposals? Not yet.”

READ MORE: Kalvin Phillips names Manchester United duo who ‘blew him away’