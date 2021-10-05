Trusted source names serious contender to replace Bruce at Newcastle

Chris Wilder could be set for a return to the Premier League, seven months after leaving Sheffield United, with Newcastle United seemingly in his sights.

The 57-year-old is being linked with the Magpies, where Steve Bruce is under mounting pressure from the club’s fans.

The Magpies are winless in seven this season and sit second from bottom in the table.

Wilder’s stock remains high following a superb first season in the top flight, where the Blades finished ninth.

He left Bramall Lane by mutual consent in March, with Sheffield United 13 points adrift of safety with 10 games to play.

A big obstacle to Wilder taking the hotseat at St James’ Park is Bruce’s apparent reluctance to walk.

He has vowed not to quit his “dream job” and frugal owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to cough up a compensation fee for Bruce and his staff.

The Chronicle’s Chief Newcastle United writer, Lee Ryder, writes: “It is my understanding that Wilder would love a crack at the Newcastle job and would be an applicant if the position becomes up for grabs.”

Other contenders in the frame are former England international Frank Lampard and ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Paul Heckingbottom succeeded Wilder on an interim basis, winning three games out of 11, which wasn’t enough to prevent relegation.

Current incumbent Slavisa Jokanovic has had a mixed start to life in charge, since being appointed in May.

He has won five and drawn four of 12 games, and demended more respect following the Blades’ 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth over the weekend.

The Serbian bemoaned ‘two joke decisions’ surrounding a penalty and a missed offside.

Jokanovic said: “I must respect the people (officials) of course. However, I ask that they must respect my job and they respect my players.

“We are working hard and it’s simple like this.

“Respect, respect, respect this is the word people use a lot of the time. But I expect respect too from my side, for my team, for my club and for my players.”

The international break means both Sheffield United and Newcastle are not in action now until October 16.

