Trusted source rates chances of Wolves signing Liverpool target after bid

The deal for Wolves to take Renato Sanches on a season-long loan is “hanging in the balance”, according to one respected reporter.

It emerged on Monday night that Wolves are trying to sign Sanches on deadline day. The Portugal international won Ligue 1 with Lille last season but may fancy another crack at Premier League football. He has rebuilt his career since a disappointing loan spell with Swansea in the 2017-18 season.

Sanches joined Lille in 2019 and has flourished since. Although he has Champions League football on offer there, a move back to England may have some appeal.

It was revealed on Monday that Wolves were in talks with Lille over a loan move for Sanches. Sources such as Sky Sports and The Athletic confirmed the news.

But the latter now claim a deal is up for question. Their reporter David Ornstein rates the chances of the transfer happening at “50/50”. The two clubs have reportedly come to a “deadlock” in the negotiations.

Sanches is currently out with an injury, but should be back by the end of September. Which club he will be playing for at the time remains to be seen.

The 24-year-old is represented by the Gestifute agency that has helped Wolves sign several high-profile players in recent years. Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto are among the Jorge Mendes clients currently at the club.

Jose Sa and Francisco Trincao also joined the club this summer with the help of Mendes’ company.

Only time will tell whether or not Sanches will join them too.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder made 29 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring once. He played one game before his injury this season.

Liverpool have also been linked with Sanches in recent months following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wolves eyeing double Lille deal

Coincidentally, one of the other players still linked with Wolves as the deadline approaches is one of Sanches’ teammates.

According to Sky Sports, they have also been in talks for centre-back Sven Botman.

The Dutchman, 21, played an integral role in Lille’s surprise Ligue 1 victory last season at PSG’s expense. However, interest from Spanish side Sevilla means a deal is not straight forward.

Indeed, Sky claim Sevilla hold an advantage through being able to offer Champions League football. Furthermore, it’s stated Sevilla will make a firm offer ‘once Jules Kounde’s potential deal to Chelsea is agreed.’

Chelsea have been chasing the 22-year-old for a number of months. Personal terms have long been agreed. The sticking point remains Sevilla’s reluctance to accept a knock-down fee given their strong bargaining position.

But with Kurt Zouma recently sold to West Ham, Chelsea are expected to double down in their efforts to land the Frenchman.

Lille are already described as being ‘determined’ to keep Botman despite Wolves and Sevilla’s interest.

But if flush with Kounde cash, Sevilla would be more than capable of paying the £27m (€30m) Sky claim Lille may reluctantly accept.

As for Wolves, though, Fabrizio Romano has revealed a deal is off. They may look to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham instead.