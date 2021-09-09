Jose Mourinho’s presence as manager proved the decisive reason for the striker choosing to sign for Roma instead of Arsenal, one journalist claims.

The Gunners performed an overhaul of their ranks during the summer transfer window. As well as a new goalkeeper and two new centre-backs, two midfielders have also signed. Meanwhile, full-back Nuno Tavares will provide crucial competition on the flank for boss Mikel Arteta.

However, up front is one area where the Spanish manager did not find a new recruit.

His club did try to sign Abraham from Chelsea following the Englishman’s fall down the Blues pecking order. However, Serie A side Roma – led by ex-Blues boss Mourinho – beat them to the transfer.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s lack of a new striker is not through a lack of trying.

Instead, Mourinho simply had too much pulling power for Abraham, who is looking to rejuvenate his career in Italy.

“Many clubs in England were asking for him, but Arsenal were really pushing to have Tammy Abraham,” Romano told his Here We Go podcast.

“They were trying to convince the player and to take his time before joining Roma because they were looking to sell maybe Lacazette or maybe Eddie Nketiah to have a free slot for a new striker with Tammy Abraham.

“They were really interested, in talks with the agent, but they were prepared to make a proposal. But they were needing to sell a striker before signing Tammy Abraham.

“They were really, really pushing and pushing, they were trying in every possible way.”

Romano added that Arsenal felt “convinced” that they were in the running to sign Abraham.

Arsenal beaten to Abraham transfer

“So, Arsenal were really convinced that they had a chance to sign Tammy Abraham but in football it is not easy to change the mind of the players,” he said.

“My personal feeling is without Jose Mourinho as Roma manager, Tammy Abraham would now be an Arsenal player.”

Abraham fell down the pecking order following Chelsea’s re-signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter. However, Mourinho has expressed his full belief in his talents.

Arsenal, meanwhile, still have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as striker options.

However, the latter pair have entered the final year of their contracts and it remains unclear if they will renew. What’s more, with Aubameyang 33 next June, striker will likely become more of a priority position for Arsenal than it was this summer.

