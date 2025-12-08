Tottenham are being linked with a 2026 raid on Crystal Palace for their star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, though we can reveal why they have already learned how complicated his situation is and why a move will be difficult to pull off.

The three-times capped France striker is now into his fourth season at Selhurst Park and is considered one of the first names on Oliver Glasner’s teamsheet, having scored 47 times in 139 appearances for the Eagles. Under contract until summer 2027, Mateta‘s future at Crystal Palace has been called into question in recent months amid interest from some high-profile clubs.

As we revealed over the weekend, Mateta has not committed to a new contract with Crystal Palace as he looks to push the boundaries of his career to another level.

So far, Glasner has played a role in trying to convince Mateta to stay, assuring him that regularly starting for the Eagles would improve his chances of earning a spot in France’s World Cup squad.

However, Mateta’s uncertain future has drawn the attention of Spurs, who are exploring potential forward options for 2026 and are particularly keen on players with Premier League experience. With 113 senior goals to his name through his career, Mateta would certainly fit the bill for Thomas Frank as he looks to add more experience and guile to the Spurs frontline.

Despite their interest, sources suggest Tottenham are not yet optimistic about a potential deal for Mateta at this stage.

Several factors are contributing to this cautious approach.

Firstly, Crystal Palace have made it clear they are not willing to let Mateta leave easily. Additionally, it is understood that the player is receiving significant interest from clubs abroad, which could be more appealing to him than a Premier League move.

At present, a transfer outside of England appears more likely than a switch to another English club, sources indicate.

Although Manchester United have been linked with Mateta, there have been no substantial developments on that front.

Similarly, Tottenham’s interest remains speculative, with no signs suggesting a deal is imminent.

Palace, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League following a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, are determined to keep their squad intact as they aim to challenge for the top positions in the league.

Palace face battle to keep three other major names

Riding high under the management of the best coach in their history, Glasner, Palace have won the FA Cup, the Community Shield, are performing well in the UEFA Conference League and also now have dreams of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

However, while a very tough schedule of games in December will test their squad to the max, it seems something of a dark cloud is brewing behind the scenes over a number of their prized assets.

We can reveal, though, that with Glasner himself out of contract at the season’s end, convincing him to sign a new deal remains the club’s top and most urgent priority.

Off the back of that, Palace do not want to commit to any player exit plans until they have a better understanding of the Austrian’s situation, and with talks about to hit a critical junction.

Should Glasner walk away from Selhurst Park, he will have no shortage of admirers.

From within the Premier League, both United and Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Austrian.

And while Arne Slot remains under heavy pressure at Anfield and with the 51-year-old Eagles boss touted as an ideal replacement, sources have revealed all on the possibility of Glasner making the move to Merseyside.

On the transfer front, Palace are preparing for life after Guehi, with a title-winning centre-back who only just changed clubs for €20m now in their sights, sources can reveal.

Elsewhere, the agent of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton has spoken openly about a future transfer as Manchester United look to make him their successor for Casemiro.