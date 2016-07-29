TT’s Top Five: Fastest Premier League players last season

Anthony Martial: One of the fastest in the BPL last season

We take a look at the top five fastest players in the Premier League during the 2015/16 season, based on top speeds reached.

The modern game is one that is arguably centered around speed; players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all strike fear into defenders in their respective leagues.

Pace and power is an instant advantage in the Premier League too – as Jamie Vardy and Anthony Martial, at times, proved to devastating effect last season.

Inspired by Philippe Coutinho’s claim that he “cannot believe” how quick new signing Sadio Mane is, we take a look at who clocked the fastest speed during the last campaign….

Joint 4th: Divock Origi – Liverpool

Liverpool’s young Belgian clocks in at joint fourth on this list, racking up an impressive top speed of 21.8mph (35.15kmph) during 2015/16.

The 21-year-old came to Merseyside from Ligue 1 outfit Lille OSC, and amassed five goals in 16 Premier League appearances last season, adding three goals in the League Cup and two in the Europa League.

Fans of the club will be hoping that Origi continues to develop into an Anfield star, but blink and you might miss him – especially if your name is Philippe Coutinho!

Joint 4th: Paul Dummett – Newcastle United

A somewhat surprising name for some people comes in at joint fourth with Origi in the form of Newcastle’s Paul Dummett.

The Welsh full-back also clocked a top speed of 21.8mph, and in what was a dismal season for the Tynesiders, it appears Dummett’s speed wasn’t enough to carry them to safety.

There is some speculation 24-year-old’s future, with the defender linked with a Premier League return. Perhaps a team that needs a little speed down the flanks could capture this talent…

3rd: Jeffrey Schlupp – Leicester City

The champions have another reason to be gleaming with pride as their left-sided speedster Jeffrey Schlupp cracks the top five.

Renowned for his burst of pace out wide, the Hamburg-born Ghanian clocked in at 21.9mph (35.26kmph) during last season.

Schlupp played 24 times in the Premier League last campaign, amassing three assists and a goal, but has been with the club since 2010 with over 100 appearances for the Foxes.

2nd: Anthony Martial – Manchester United

Anthony Martial’s move from Monaco to Manchester United was the highest transfer fee ever paid for a teenager, something which has perhaps put a spring in the step of the young Frenchman.

Martial was recorded at an impressive 22mph during 2015/16, adding to an impressive 18 goals in all competitions as the 20-year-old made a swift adjustment to English life.

With Mourinho at the helm, look for ‘Tony’ to put up more impressive numbers, and perhaps even break the speed barrier he set.

1st: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

The Premier League winner also clocked 22mph during last season, as the Sheffield-born striker perfectly rounded off a rapid rise to fame.

Vardy’s style suited Ranieri’s Leicester perfect; a hard-working forward that will create his own opportunities thanks to his pace and presence, and will bury even half a chance.

Twenty-four league goals, eight assists, a league-winners medal, an England call-up and a movie to follow. It’s been a good season for Jamie Vardy.

Thoughts begin to drift to the season ahead and possible title snatchers from Vardy and Martial.

Could Sadio Mane find a new burst at Liverpool and top the 22mph mark? Or could the likes of Hector Bellerin, Kyle Walker or Marc Albrighton prove you don’t necessarily have to be a forward to have pace.

Either way, it will be interesting to see who comes out as the fastest sprinter in the marathon of a Premier League season.