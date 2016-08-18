TT’s Top Five: Players who need to move this window

The transfer window is drawing to a close and a number of players still have their future up in the air. We pick out five who really need to secure a move elsewhere…

Christian Benteke

Not the first time Liverpool have spent over £30million on a big striker from a struggling Premier League club, only to change managers and find he doesn’t suit the style of play they now prefer, is it? Just as Brendan Rodgers clearly didn’t fancy Andy Carroll, it’s hard to see how Benteke can operate effectively under Jurgen Klopp.

The Belgian, entering the the prime years of his career aged 25, will undoubtedly menace Premier League defences elsewhere, but it isn’t going to be with the Reds. There are plenty of suitors for the former Villa hitman, and it may be in the interests of all parties if Liverpool lower their asking price and Benteke lowers his wage demands.

Samir Nasri

“If I stay working with Pep Guardiola – if he wants me – he’s just going to be a lucky man because I am going to be really hungry,” said Nasri in April. He’s certainly hungry, so much so that upon returning for pre-season training Guardiola made the France international train alone as a punishment for being overweight, and has been left out of the Spaniard’s squad for the opening two matches of City’s campaign.

It’s easy to forget just how excellent Nasri can be when fully fit and motivated – two things he has perhaps being guilty of not ensuring in the past. The 29-year-old is one of a number of players to have grown somewhat stale at the Etihad Stadium, a move to Italy could reinvigorate the midfielder.

Ashley Young

Louis van Gaal turned Young into a jack-of-all-trades while Manchester United boss, with the 31-year-old operating as a full-back, winger, number 10 and central striker in the last two years. Young’s versatility has probably proved his downfall with Jose Mourinho, who tends to prefer specialists, meaning the England international is now well down the pecking order no matter which position he is considered in.

Crystal Palace now want to sign the former Villa man as a replacement for Yannick Bolasie. The Red Devils have reportedly blocked a loan move, it is expected Young’s future lies away from Old Trafford on a more permanent basis.

Mathieu Debuchy

Considering he’s an experienced defender who has previously filled in at centre-back – a position which Arsenal literally had no experienced players available for at the weekend – it was extremely damning that Debuchy did not even make Arsene Wenger’s squad for the 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

After being loaned out for the second half of last season, the France right-back clearly has no future at the Emirates, but he could make an astute signing for a Premier League side – as evidenced by Manchester United’s failed attempt to land the 31-year-old last January.

Nacer Chadli

Consigned to the fringes of Tottenham’s first-team last season following the emergence of Dele Alli, Chadli was only handed 10 league starts, but still managed to contribute to five goals (three goals and two assists). The previous season he registered 11 goals and five assists in the Premier League in 28 starts, an impressive return for a winger.

Quick and direct, the Belgian is obviously suited to the division and at 27 should be in his prime. Spurs clearly rate the attacker, having placed a £20million price tag on his signature, but for Chadli perform at his best he may need to leave White Hart Lane.

Rob Conlon