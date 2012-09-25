TT’s Top Men: Tykes take top billing

Once a week, TEAMtalk will select our premium XI from England’s second tier, explain our selections and then invite you – our loyal army of readers – to pick your team of top men. We’re looking for the players who caught your eye with dazzling displays or powerful performances in the second tier over the last weekend.

You can choose any formation and there’s no limit on how many players you can pick from each team – so have a think, then get involved.

TEAMtalk’s Top Men (4-3-3): Ikeme; Blake, Foster, El-Abd, Alonso; Norwood, Mellis, Carayol; Jutkiewicz, Davies, Nugent.

Carl Ikeme – Wolves

Second clean sheet in a row from the Wolves keeper at Peterborough made sure they took three points.

Darcy Blake – Crystal Palace

The former Cardiff City defender was in good form as he helped Palace come from behind to beat his former employers.

Stephen Foster – Barnsley

Part of Barnsley’s brilliant win at Birmingham as he opened the scoring.

Adam El-Abd – Brighton

Brighton-born defender scored his first goal in almost two years in their 2-1 win at Millwall.

Marcos Alonso – Bolton

Headed home his first ever goal for the club in a crucial win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Oliver Norwood – Huddersfield

Excellent performance from the Northern Irish midfielder at Blackpool as he sealed their 3-1 win with a free-kick.

Jacob Mellis – Barnsley

Outstanding display by the former Chelsea man at Birmingham; he made Barnsley tick in their 5-0 win and set up three goals.

Mustapha Carayol – Middlesbrough

Former Bristol Rovers man was a constant menace at Blackburn and set up the winner.

Craig Davies – Barnsley

First ever Barnsley player to score four goals, not much more needs to be said!

Lukas Jutkiewicz – Middlesbrough

First start of the season for the Pole and he rewarded Tony Mowbray with a goal in each half.

David Nugent – Leicester

Brilliant treble for one-time England striker against Hull City.