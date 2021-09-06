Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel spent months trying to convince new Southampton star Valentino Livramento to stay, according to a report.

The Blues enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window, despite only bringing in two first-team players. Striker Romelu Lukaku filled arguably the only weak spot in Tuchel’s team, while Saul Niguez brings midfield experience. Meanwhile, they balanced the books with the sales of Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori.

What’s more, they let go of a number of young talents. As well as Myles Peart-Harris – who has moved to Brentford – and new Leeds signing Lewis Bate, Livramento also made a Premier League switch.

The 18-year-old right-back moved to Southampton, where he has hit the ground running.

In fact, he has played every minute so far and looks to have made the right decision in leaving Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, though, Tuchel did everything he could to convince Livramento to stay and sign a new contract.

Indeed, the manager supposedly spent ‘months’ talking to the teenager about his future in west London. However, Livramento felt he would struggle for game time, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James ahead of him in the pecking order.

The defender particularly impressed in Southampton’s recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

As well as helping his side at the back, the England-born starlet got forward to good effect too. Despite his limited first-team experience at Chelsea, Livramento has risen through the ranks with England.

He received his first Under-21 call-up for the current international break.

Should Chelsea wish to re-sign him, they can do so for £25million, as per the buy-back clause in his Southampton contract.

Chelsea failed with Kounde transfer

Chelsea’s summer transfer deadline day consisted of strong links with Atletico Madrid loanee Saul and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

In the end, Saul joined up and will add impressive depth to the midfield.

Kounde was still a key target and would have added similar depth to Chelsea’s back line.

However, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has now revealed why the Blues failed to get a deal over the line.