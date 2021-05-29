Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel declared his side have the answers to every question that can be posed their way in football, and finished with a cheeky comment about Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners for the second time in the clubs history after edging an all-English final with Man City. Kai Havertz showcased why he commanded such a lofty transfer fee, keeping his composure on the grandest stage to tuck away the game’s only goal after a sublime through ball from Mason Mount.

Man City fought tooth and nail to regain parity, but as Chelsea’s backline has done all season under Tuchel, they simply refused to allow both opposition and ball to pass.

Speaking to in his post-match press conference (via Football London) after the match, Tuchel said: “It is a fantastic achievement, congratulations to everybody.

“We knew that we needed a strong, top level performance and strong bond today to overcome this emotion, to have a chance to win this match. This is what we did. I am almost speechless.”

When it was put to him that N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger were the bedrocks of his side, Tuchel said: “I don’t feel confident about single players because the effort was huge.

“They had a fantastic attitude to defending. We had done an early change for Thiago Silva which didn’t make things easy but we were brave. We were constantly active.”

On the subject of Pep Guardiola’s curious team selection to go without one of either Rodri or Fernandinho for just the second time this season, the German added: “We expected Fernandinho to start so he chose a very offensive lineup. A very technical lineup.

“Everything else we more or less expected. It was very important that we stepped up quickly and stay in that block in the front five.

“When I won the cup in Dortmund I did not arrive in the first training with less hunger or ambition.

“Of course, now is the time to celebrate for some days to enjoy and to let it sink in, absolutely. Of course, this is the time now to think about and reflect.”

We have answers to every question – Tuchel

On how far this group of players can go, he said: “Obviously we have a strong bond, group who can really defend which is a huge part of football and have answers on all questions in the game.

“The level is set from us, once celebrations are over we have digested this experience, it is the moment to evolve and to use it.”

Joking about penning fresh terms when asked if he’d spoken to owner Roman Abramovich yet, Tuchel concluded: “I’m not even 100 per cent sure but maybe I am ready to have a new contract with that win!

“I spoke to Roman on the pitch, it was maybe the best moment to do it but now it can only get worse!”

“We still have work to do to close the gap. That is what I am here to do.”