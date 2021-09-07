Tuchel on collision course with Chelsea over trusted star club tried to sell

Thomas Tuchel could be on a collision course with Chelsea over a star he favours that the club tried to offload this summer, according to a report.

The German has been a revelation since taking charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of 2021. The Champions League has already been delivered, and many have installed the Blues as favourites to lift the Premier League title this season.

Tuchel appears to be in better standing that any Chelsea manager in recent memory. However, trouble could be brewing on the horizon.

Wingback Marcos Alonso has been Tuchel’s preferred option on the left side to start the season. Ben Chilwell was signed for £50m in the summer of 2020, but the England international has had to settle for second place thus far.

Alonso’s prominence in the team has come as somewhat of a surprise after Chelsea attempted to offload the Spaniard this summer.

The 30-year-old was offered as a makeweight in a proposal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. Despite holding an interest in Alonso, Inter Milan desired a cash-only deal to aid their dire financial situation. A £97.5m agreement was the end result.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter have not given up hope of landing Alonso. As cited by the Chelsea Chronicle, the wingback is on a three-man shortlist of left-sided options.

Alonso’s contract with the Blues expires in the summer of 2023. And already the wrong side of 30, Chelsea could conceivably be tempted to sell if a concrete offer is lodged.

Indeed, their willingness to include him as a bargaining chip for Lukaku would suggest they have no qualms over Alonso leaving.

But should he depart, Tuchel would be deprived of his preferred option in the position.

Meanwhile, three reasons have been cited as to why a failed Chelsea transfer this summer could be a masterstroke, and even spark a cut-price January deal, according to a report.

The sales of Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma were expected to stiffen Chelsea’s resolve in their pursuit of Jules Kounde. But despite agreeing personal terms, an agreement ultimately was not struck with Sevilla.

Nonetheless, a report from the Expres has revealed why Chelsea’s inaction could in fact work to their benefit.

Firstly, Kounde’s arrival would have stifled the development of Trevor Chalobah. The 22-year-old impressed in their UEFA Super Cup victory over Villarreal. He backed that composed display up with another fine outing against Crystal Palace days later.

Secondly, quotes are carried from manager Thomas Tuchel that suggests he is happier working with a tighter-knit squad.

“I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have,” Tuchel said after the window closed. That means we maybe don’t have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions.”

The third reason revolved around Kounde’s apparent strained relationship with Sevilla that could result in a cut-price deal in a future window.

