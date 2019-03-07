PSG coach Thomas Tuchel refused to play the “robbed” card after their exit to Manchester United – and insists he still believes in VAR football.

Marcus Rashford’s spot-kick, in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, secured an impressive 3-1 away victory for United that meant they progressed on away goals.

The penalty was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee when Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm, but a furious Neymar was adamant the visitors’ winning goal at Parc des Princes should not have stood.

Tuchel, however, said he is still in favour of video assistant referee (VAR) technology despite the controversy surrounding the winner.

“I think there are reasons why you can give this penalty,” he said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

“When (the referee) goes to VAR we know he has reasons. With handball, you have soft facts but not hard facts. The shot is wide, and then suddenly it’s a penalty. OK.”

Tuchel, meanwhile, has been ominously told he still has the “trust” of the Paris Saint-Germain board despite Wednesday night’s shock Champions League defeat to United.