Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is ready to sell one of Thomas Tuchel’s most trusted stars in January – much to the reported disappointment of the Blues manager.

Antonio Rudiger has become a vital ingredient in the Blues defence. Having been given the cold shoulder by predecessor Frank Lampard, the Germany international has since become a cornerstone of Chelsea’s success under Tuchel.

A vital member of the side, Rudiger – along with Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen – have become rocks on which Chelsea’s success have been built.

All three players, however, fall out of contract next summer, presenting Chelsea with a major problem.

But while Azpilicueta and Christensen will soon reportedly commit to new deals, there is less certainty over Rudiger.

Rudiger will, as a result, command widespread interest from Europe’s big hitters. A recent report detailed interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

However, according to a recent report, it is PSG who are heading the queue. What’s more, it’s suggested they will likely succeed in scooping up yet another free agent acquisition. That’s amid reports claiming Rudiger looks like he ‘won’t sign new terms at Stamford Bridge’.

Talks over a new deal are ongoing. However, the general feeling at Stamford Bridge is that Rudiger is unwilling to extend his contract.

And if there is no resolution by January 1, Italian paper La Colina de Nervion (via the Daily Express) claims Granovskaia will put Rudiger up for sale.

Tuchel desperate to keep Rudiger

And with no shortage of takers, the Germany defender could well be on his way.

That news will come as a crushing blow to Tuchel, who is loathe to lose the defender. Whilst knowing he will likely leave should his deal come to a close, the Blues boss had hoped to depend on the 28-year-old until the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

As a result, a report claims Chelsea will look to rekindle their efforts to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The Blues chased the France defender hard last summer but were ultimately unable to strike a deal with the LaLiga side.

Sevilla boss Julien Lopetegui revealed the reason why the deal failed to happen.

“Kounde didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers,” he said at the time. “For me it’s positive – he’ll perform again at top level.”

