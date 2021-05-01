Tuchel explains his ‘highest respect’ for Chelsea display; offers Mount update

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel outlined the reasons why he respected their 2-0 victory over Fulham so highly, and offered a tentative update on Mason Mount’s availability for Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid.

Chelsea strengthened their grip on the Champions League positions with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. Edouard Mendy was called into action three times in the first half, producing fine saves on each occasion as Fulham sought to remedy their perilous league situation.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

But it was at the other end where the headlines were made, with Kai Havertz producing a classy display to showcase why he earnt such a lofty price tag.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel said: “We knew Fulham gives everyone a hard time. They make you under-perform and they make you suffer. You cannot get confused with the table.

“That’s why I have the highest respect for what we did today. It was tough for us but we hang in the game. We could decide the match earlier but it was a tough and a very important win.

“We were spot on. It was what we demanded from ourselves. We showed the pride we are capable of – to do it in between two big games. I’m beyond happy that we did it.

MATCH REPORT: Superb Havertz sets Chelsea pulses racing to leave Fulham on the brink

“There was no lack of concentration. We had some trouble which everyone against this Fulham side has but there was no lack of concentration and that was key.”

Regarding the display of the sensational Havertz, Tuchel added: “For sure, this is what we want if someone gets his chance. He scored two decisive goals and he was involved along with Timo [Werner] – two very good performances from our strikers, how it should be.”

Offering an update on Mount after the midfielder came off after suffering a knock, Tuchel concluded: “I hope really that Mason [Mount] is not a big thing and hopefully he can fully recover for Real Madrid.”

Havertz nudges Tuchel over Real Madrid selection

Chelsea matchwinner Kai Havertz also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “I think it [beating Fulham] was very important.

“We have to come in the top four of the Premier League, that is our goal for the season and this win today is crucial for us. Then, on Wednesday we have another important game so we’re happy with the win.

“I scored very early so it gave me a little bit of confidence, it is always good to score and I’m happy to help the team. I hope I can continue like this on Wednesday.”

“I’m always desperate to start games, I play football. But I know we have a lot of quality players in the team and the other players play well as well.

“I keep going, train hard and give my best. We will see on Wednesday.”

Regarding the assists from Mason Mount and Timo Werner, the German added: “We have a lot of quality players in our team and for us it is easy to create chances. When you have midfielders like this behind you, it is always.”