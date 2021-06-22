Tuchel hot on perfect 30-goal alternative if Chelsea let Haaland slip

Thomas Tuchel has identified a ‘plan B’ that would be a seamless fit in their system if Chelsea fail to bring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge, per a report.

Tuchel had a transformative effect on the Blues after his mid-season arrival. What initially appeared destined to be a mediocre season wound up being one that will live long in the memory. The club’s second Champions League success was achieved, and what made the feat all the more impressive was their top scorers across all competitions only bagged 12 each (Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham).

As such, Chelsea are understood to be on the hunt for a blockbuster striker signing.

Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland have all been linked. In Kane’s case, rivals Man City have made the first move with a mammoth bid.

Lukaku is seemingly content to remain at Inter, and the latest report suggested Haaland is on course to move elsewhere.

As such, Chelsea’s options have narrowed, but Tuchel has reportedly found a more than capable alternative.

SportWitness (citing Spanish outlet Fichajes) reveal that Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno is their Haaland ‘plan B’.

The 29-year-old has gone from strength to strength in the latter years of his career. He enjoyed his best goalscoring season in La Liga last term with 23 strikes, and bagged a further seven in the Europa League for the eventual winners.

Part of Moreno’s appeal stems from the fact he will obviously be a far cheaper option to Haaland. However, he also has traits in his game that have caught Tuchel’s eye.

It is stated that he would be a seamless fit under Tuchel because he ‘moves very well around the offensive flank and can maintain the offensive dynamic of the team’.

In other words, Moreno is a selfless worker and would bring many of the attributes Werner is praised for, along with the end product.

Moreno seemingly has his heart set on a move. He reportedly asked Villarreal chiefs if he can ‘get out in this transfer market’.

Chelsea could use bait to land Hakimi

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will not take anything less than €80m for in-demand right-back Achraf Hakimi, with Chelsea offering a number of players in exchange, claim reports.

Fabrizio Romano insists Inter want €80million and both interested clubs are in negotiations.

FcInterNews suggest Inter are chasing a fixed fee of €70m, plus bonuses for the right-back. So both sources are not too far away in their claims over Inter’s valuation on the player.

The latter however, have not ruled out Inter “receiving a counterpart”.

And “among the proposals on the table” is Marcos Alonso. Thomas Tuchel is apparently keen to use the Spaniard as bait to get Hakimi to Stamford Bridge.