Tuchel handed PSG backing as president makes big Man Utd claim

Thomas Tuchel has been ominously told he still has the “trust” of the Paris Saint-Germain board despite Wednesday night’s shock Champions League defeat to Manchester United.

The German appears to be on borrowed time after a 3-1 defeat to United at the Parc des Princes meant PSG crashed out of the competition at the last-16 stage despite holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford, but club president Nasser Al Khelaifi says now is not the time for anyone to rush into a decision on what happens next.

Success in domestic competition is almost a given at PSG, so each coach is measured on how he performs in the Champions League – which spells trouble for Tuchel.

“I trust the coach,” Al Khelaifi said in quotes reported by L’Equipe.

“We will see his decision, if he wants to change or if he does not change. But it’s not because we have lost a match that we have to act now. We must make decisions with a cool head.

READ MORE:

Neymar launches extraordinary rant at VAR officials

Lukaku makes impassioned plea over Solskjaer future

“But this is not the moment. We want to calm down. We want to see what the coach wants too. It’s very important.”

Tuchel highlighted the first-half errors made by Thilo Kehrer and Gianluigi Buffon as crucial to the outcome, and said United “never came to win”.

“It’s easy to explain (the defeat): we made two gifts in the first half,” he said.

“We totally controlled the game in the first 30 minutes. We played with a lot of quality, a good mentality, a good reaction after this first gift to Manchester.”

Al Khelaifi admits he never dreamt PSG could crash out at this stage following their first-leg success and admits he never entertained the idea that United ‘were coming to Paris to win’.

“We had a lot of opportunities. And there, without opportunity, without anything, there is this second goal of Manchester. And there, it’s as if everyone said to themselves: ‘They have two goals while they do not attack.’

“We controlled the game, it was a totally ridiculous result.

“I never felt that Manchester United was coming to win. But hey, they did it so congratulations for that but … I do not know if the season is ruined. I do not know.

“Do you want a good answer 20 minutes after the match? This is the time to defend my players, that’s all.”