PSG boss Thomas Tuchel seemed unamused after again seeing one of his side’s suffer injury-time disappointment on a European night at Anfield.

In 2016 he brought his Borussia Dortmund side to Merseyside in a Europa League quarter-final second leg and despite leading 4-2 on aggregate with 24 minutes to go, Liverpool scored three times in a dramatic last-minute finish on one of Anfield’s best-ever nights in recent memory.

And history repeated itself for the now boss of the Ligue 1 giants as Roberto Firmino stepped off the bench to score a dramatic injury-time winner.

“This is Anfield, this is what they do,” was Tuchel’s blunt assessment.

“There wasn’t much space for Neymar. What Liverpool do very well is to close the space down in that number 10 area so our plan was to use the space down the wings and get our full-backs pushing on.

“We tried to play well. It’s not time for tactical analysis, it’s time to credit the mental strength we showed on the ball tonight.

“If you play at Anfield, for me it’s not a tactical game. It’s to play with confidence, to trust the players.

“We expect a lot from our front three, and today was tough for them. We have to improve all over the field.

“For me, we need to improve our intensity in games like this. There’s time to improve.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, will have been delighted to have got claimed victory in their Group C opener – here’s what the Reds manager had to say about Firmino’s rapid recovery from a nasty-looking eye injury.

