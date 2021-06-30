Tuchel lure could scupper Man Utd transfer after Chelsea table ‘offer’

Chelsea are looking to catch lightning in a bottle twice after lodging an ‘offer’ for a Man Utd-linked defender on the move this summer, per a report.

Both Chelsea and Man Utd are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils are aiming to find a world class partner for Harry Maguire. Raphael Varane and Pau Torres have both been linked, though neither would come cheap.

The Blues, meanwhile, require extra bodies given Thomas Tuchel’s system utilises three at the back. Chelsea already have Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva on the books. Additionally, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta can deputise when required.

However, Chelsea will be expected to go deep into multiple competitions. And with key man Silva already 36, depth is key.

The Brazilian was a standout despite his advanced years after signing on a free from PSG. And per, Caught Offside, Chelsea are seeking to pull off a similar piece of business 12 months on.

Citing El Chiringuito TV, they report that an ‘offer’ has been put to ex-Real Madrid stalwart, Sergio Ramos.

At 35, a free agent, and with a clear winner’s mentality, a move for Ramos would share many similarities with that of Silva. Having two centre-halves in their mid-30s on the books would no doubt be a gamble. Though Silva has already proven age is just a number.

Ramos left Madrid after 16 years at the Bernabeu and has been linked with a host of European heavyweights.

Man Utd are thought to be in the running, along with ESPN recently stating local rivals Man City were eyeing a swoop.

Bayern Munich and PSG are other contenders, with the French outfit previously thought to be the favourite.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have reportedly made their move and have given Ramos an early decision to make.

The precise make-up of the offer is not stated. Though the lure of moving to the European champions and playing in the relative security of Tuchel’s three-man backline could appeal.

Huge bid required to satisfy Tuchel demand

Meanwhile, Chelsea would need to make a huge offer to fend off Real Madrid if they are to sign a Euro 2020 star impressing Thomas Tuchel, per a report.

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri on the books. However, the latter two of that trio have been linked with Inter Milan to replace Achraf Hakimi amid his impending exit.

As such, Sport Witness (citing Italian publication Il Messaggero) reveal that Chelsea are eyeing an Italian upgrade to challenge Chilwell.

They report that both Chelsea and Real Madrid have been wowed by Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola at Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old left Juventus for Roma in 2018 in a deal worth €29.5 million. He has since gone from strength to strength, and his impressive showing on the international stage will likely require a far larger offer to prise him away from Jose Mourinho’s side.

If such an offer were to be lodged, Roma could be open to sanctioning his sale.

They are deemed ‘attentive to every type of offer’ they will receive. But with his contract running through to 2024, it would seem unlikely he would be allowed to leave on the cheap.

