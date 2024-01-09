Tuchel pushing move for Chelsea star as part of double Prem swoop; Roma, Crystal Palace also in race

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen is set to join Borussia Dortmund on loan but TEAMtalk can reveal that he won’t be the only Blues star to leave this month.

Mauricio Pochettino could part ways with several players as he looks to make room in his squad for new additions.

One player who has been available since the summer and remains transfer-listed by Chelsea is out of favour centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the 24-year-old has interest from a number of sides and will likely leave before the end of the current window.

Bayern Munich are looking to bring in a new centre-back. They have made moves to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham, which has led to suggestions that a move for long-term target Chalobah is off the cards.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that this may not be the case.

Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of his Chalobah, who he knows well from his time at Stamford Bridge, and is attempting to convince the Bayern board to bring in both him and Dier this window.

READ MORE: Chelsea transfer gets ‘here we go’ from Fabrizio Romano as medical pencilled in for Wednesday

Bayern, Roma and Crystal Palace all keen on Chalobah

The Bayern Munich hierarchy are less keen than Tuchel but have not completely ruled out the possibility that a move to Germany happens for both Chalobah and Dier.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, another former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho, has asked Roma chiefs to bring in Chalobah as he believes he can replicate the success of Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling who have both flourished in Italy since moving from England.

Crystal Palace are also keeping an eye on the Blues defender’s situation but are holding off from making a bid due to their interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

If Palace see the opportunity to move for the Gunners striker – who is their number one target – they will push for a deal and it would likely take a large bid for the Eagles to secure his services.

This would likely halt any other big moves for Palace in this window. Chelsea hope to receive a bid of £25 million for Chalobah.

This is the same fee that Nottingham Forest had accepted for him in the summer, before the Blues academy product snubbed a move to the City Ground.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich, Roma or Palace lodge an offer in that region in the next couple of weeks.

DON’T MISS: FA Cup fourth-round draw: Blockbuster home tie for Tottenham; Man Utd facing tricky away day; Liverpool back at Anfield